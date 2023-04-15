Dating culture today has, to a point, wrecked us all. O

ne thing I’ve noticed over the years is that guys are becoming increasingly scared of actually saying that they want a relationship, even if they do. They worry that they may appear “not cool enough” or that they may even seem desperate if they announce their intentions.

Honestly, it’s annoying as heck, but at times, you just have to step up and ask for a commitment.

If you’re reading this, you might be wondering how to tell if a guy wants more than just sex and if he’s actually waiting for you to ask for commitment. The following signs suggest that he definitely wants more than “just sex” with you, even if he won’t admit it.

Here are 8 signs that prove he wants way more than 'just sex' with you:

1. He asks to hang out with you, even when sex isn’t on the table

If it was just sex he wanted, then he wouldn’t bother to ask you to go to the movies with him, have dinner with him, or eat with him. If they just wanted sex, they’d have no interest in actually hanging out and getting to know you.

2. He introduces you to his friends and family, or he makes a point to flaunt you openly

A guy who’s just looking to get laid isn’t exactly the most open about who he’s banging. If you’ve ever done the casual hookup thing before, you may have noticed how sneaky guys will be about getting you in and out of their rooms and how low-key they will be when talking to you. If he’s flaunting you, he’s hoping for a real relationship and is really proud to be seen with you.

3. He asks a lot of questions

Guys who are just looking to get laid will often stop asking questions the moment that they feel they have a regular source of sex. Why? Because there’s no point in keeping up the façade once they have what they want and feel sure of you. If he’s asking tons of questions and really getting to know you as a person, chances are high that he may want to do more with you than just have sex.

4. He openly friends you and chats with you on Facebook

Guys who are just looking for hookups don’t always "friend" people on Facebook or add posts with the girls on Instagram. If you notice that he’s regularly liking your photos, posting comments that aren’t always thirsty on your wall, and just being very open about your closeness, it’s how to tell if a guy wants more than just sex and might want you as a girlfriend.

5. He does romantic things and buys nice things for you

Granted, most guys will buy girls things if they think it’ll get them laid. However, most guys who are just looking for a fling will not be bringing you to restaurants regularly, buying you flowers, or doing something similarly romantic.

6. He talks to you about his goals and future — and includes you in those plans

This is a sign that he’s very strongly hinting that he wants a relationship with you, but is petrified of being turned down. This is the guy's way of dropping every super-strong hint in the books in hopes that the girl will take notice and ask him out.

7. You know that he’s been approached by other girls, but he legitimately shows no interest in them and will drop everything to talk to you

He doesn’t want to hook up with them, he doesn’t want to talk to them, and he wants nothing to do with them because you’re the one he wants.

8. He talks to you all the time

The more a man wants a relationship with a woman, the more he will talk to her. If he’s constantly texting you, calling you up, and just prioritizing you, then he definitely wants a relationship with you.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer based out of Red Bank, New Jersey whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.