A while back, I used to work with a guy who often seemed pretty grouchy and I couldn’t understand why.

Most of the time, he was a sweetheart. However, any time he heard me talking about my boyfriend to the girls at work, he’d immediately sour up.

Eventually, he got so sour that he basically asked me to stop talking about my boyfriend at work. He also told me he didn’t want to see him around the workplace, and that he hated the guy’s guts. My boyfriend, at the time, wasn’t a jerk.

So, what gives? Surprise! My coworker had a crush on me and was jealous that I was seeing someone who wasn’t him!

Wondering if you’re in the same boat and someone is jealous of your relationship?

Here are 13 signs a guy is jealous of your relationship because he likes you:

1. He irrationally hates your boyfriend

Your beau hasn’t given the guy in question any reason to hate him, but if you mention your boo around him, watch out! You’ll hear how “annoying” and “lame” he is in more ways than you ever thought were possible. Or, he’ll just glare at the sound of his name.

Sound familiar? Yep, someone’s salty if this happens.

2. People have told you that he likes you

Sometimes it takes a third party to pick up on these signs and also tell you to knock it off with flaunting your partner.

3. He makes snide remarks about your guy, or about men who you’ve slept with

This just means he can’t contain the jealousy anymore, or that he feels inferior to the people you’re interested in.

For example, if he jokes about feeding your partner rat poison, he’s probably jealous of your relationship.

4. It often feels like there’s some sexual tension between you two

Does he hold your gaze for an extra long amount of time?

To a point, are there awkward pauses where you both seem to feel frozen, thinking of something to say? If there’s noticeable sexual tension between you two, there’s also a good chance that he’s jealous.

5. Once in a while, he makes angsty remarks about his dating life in ways that are relevant to you

This is a hard one to spot at times, but once you see it, it’s hard to unsee.

For example, if he overhears you talking about how most guys “aren’t into relationships,” he may talk about how his ex dumped him because she wanted to just have casual sex and he wanted more.

Simply put, a guy who does this is trying to show he’s “not like the others.”

6. You often catch him preening and checking himself in the mirror around you

Once again, this signals that he’s got a crush. If he’s got a puppy crush on you, chances are pretty high that he’s not pleased about another guy dating you.

7. If he finds out that you’re arguing with your partner, he seems oddly happy

Does he seem happy rather than concerned? Does he smile while saying, “Aww, that’s too bad”? Well, it could be that he’s been wanting to date you, too.

8. He’s made an effort to flex around you

A guy who is salty about not being your significant other is a guy who has a crush on you.

If he has a crush on you, guess what? He’ll try to show that you should see him as a catch, and he’ll usually do so by bragging about something or flexing his skills.

9. He’s always willing to drop everything to hang out with you, even when he could be dating someone else

A guy doesn’t make a girl a priority unless he likes her, and if hanging out with you takes more priority than dating someone else, that says something.

If he’s doing this while throwing shade at your boyfriend, he’s jealous you’re dating someone other than him and is trying to convince you to “lose the zero, get with the hero.”

10. He has tried to pick a fight with your boyfriend or get you to argue with him

This is not a good sign. Yes, this means that he’s salty, but it also shows that he’s not the type of person you want around you, regardless of your relationship status.

He’s not taking “no” for an answer, and that’s pretty toxic

11. If he does go on a date, he seems to go out of his way to rub it in your face

This is the subtle equivalent of a guy going, “You rejected me but I got mine! Look at how happy I’m making this girl! It could have been you!”

12. He’s mentioned that he can do the same stuff your boyfriend does, or better

This is just teetering on the edge of Nice Guy behavior, and that’s not necessarily a good thing. Either way, the jealousy is real if he’s doing this.

13. When he sees you with your boyfriend, he pouts or glares

The look says it all sometimes. What more can I say?

