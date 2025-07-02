10 Undeniable Signs You're In A Deeply Unhappy Marriage

Have you caught yourself questioning, "Is my marriage making me depressed?" There are ways to tell if you're suffering from situational depression that stems from being in a deeply unhappy marriage.

Depression can feel like you're under a perpetual dark cloud and cause you to feel blue or in a grumpy mood. You may feel heavy, tired, and without interest in activities you usually enjoy. Depression also causes uncharacteristically negative thoughts about yourself, others, and your future.

Advertisement

There are many causes of depression, and your bad relationship or problems in your marriage may be making you depressed, or at least contributing to your depression. Problems in your marriage or relationship are likely just one reason you could be experiencing "situational depression." Psychologists and and other mental health professionals may refer to this as "stress response syndrome" or, more widely used, "adjustment disorder" (AD).

Some other potential causes for depression could be a chemical imbalance, genetic predisposition, mood dysregulation, and substance misuse, among others.

Situational depression, or AD, specifically operates under the premise that it is based on circumstances, situations, or life events that negatively affect your mental health. For example, your relationship could very well be at a toxic level, causing the development of your situational depression in response.

Advertisement

Toxic relationships stress you out, and stress shortens lifespans. Relationships like this may cause you to feel more insecure or lower your self-esteem, which allows hurtful thoughts to pop into your head. They make you feel helpless, scared, anxious, and even paranoid. These are all symptoms of depression.

These are all signs of a deeply unhappy marriage, so even if you're experiencing the red flags below and you are not yet experiencing consequences to your mental health, you may still have reason to be concerned.

Here are ten undeniable signs you're in a deeply unhappy marriage:

1. You feel dominated

Depression can emerge when you feel smaller and less powerful than the person you're interacting with. Not all power differences create depression.

For instance, while a parent has most of the power in a healthy parent-child relationship, as long as the parent uses this power to nurture, rather than to dominate, over the child, all will be well. Similarly, employers have more power than employees.

Advertisement

In love relationships between two adults, though, shared power is healthier than a one-up, one-down power imbalance.

2. You feel criticized

fizkes / Shutterstock

"I don't like your hair that way." "You shouldn't have bought that new sweater." Criticisms are put-downs. Feedback is not a problem, but criticism is.

Advertisement

Feedback lets you know gently that something you have been doing is problematic, and it usually starts with an "I" statement: "I felt uncomfortable when I saw your new sweater because I'm worried about whether we're going to have enough money to cover our bills this month."

Being constantly criticized by the one person you love is valid grounds to cause a breakdown, so this is a serious issue in your relationship that needs to be addressed immediately.

By contrast, critical words and a judgmental tone of voice make criticism problematic. Not only that, but constant criticism from your partner can make the voice inside your head turn on you as well, which will make the depression even worse.

3. Your partner tells you what to do

Bossy attitudes are demoralizing. Even a benign order like "Go get the paper for me, honey," is likely to trigger either irritation or depression in the receiver because no one likes being told what to do. That’s the pattern when two autonomous people work together as a team.

Advertisement

Depression may stem from feeling like you have insufficient power. Being told what to do conveys that the other person is the boss and you are a servant. It's better to ask. Requests allow for yes or no as an answer.

4. Your partner tries to control you

Controlling what you can do with your time, finances, friendship choices, and how much you can visit your family: all these behaviors are likely to invite feelings of depression.

Getting mad at you if you didn’t load the dishwasher his way, or left dishes on the countertop, are signs that your partner focuses on controlling you instead of being captain of his ship.

Remember: depression is a disorder of power. When your partner takes away your power to make personal decisions (or at least to contribute jointly to decisions), depression is likely to be imminent.

Advertisement

5. Your partner is always right

It's fine for your loved one to be right, as long as he/she doesn't require being right all the time. If your partner's being right means that there's no ability to admit mistakes, that's a problem. And if your partner being right means you are consistently wrong, look out.

6. With your partner, it's my way or the highway

Listening is loving in a healthy relationship because the opinions and concerns of both of you count. That's true whether you're wondering what to eat for dinner or deciding where to live. If your voice gets dismissed, you'll be at risk of feeling powerless and depressed.

7. Your partner is depressed

Depression is contagious. It's not contagious in the same way as the flu, but one study hypothesized that it's a social contagion theory, explaining that humans may naturally adopt the behavior that is around them.

Advertisement

When someone is depressed, they tend to see the world — including you — through dark glasses. If you adopt your partner's view, you'll sink down emotionally, too.

Encourage your husband or wife to attend therapy sessions or even take a walk outside. Sometimes little things like that can give them a sense of purpose and get them out of their head for a bit. However, a therapist would be best.

8. Your partner is irritable

Face Stock / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Irritability is low-intensity anger. Anger spreads toxic negative energy. This toxicity can induce depression in the receiver of anger.

Anger is disturbing and unpleasant to witness, even for onlookers. For direct recipients of anger, the toxicity is even more so.

9. Your partner is abusive

As we've mentioned already, abuse can be expressed emotionally in a partner's critical and controlling attitude, verbally with name-calling, or physically by pushing, throwing things, or hitting. All of these forms of abuse are incompatible with a loving relationship. This is when you should walk away from your marriage.

The impulse to hurt someone is the opposite of the impulse to love, nurture, and be intimate. Any form of putting you down can engender depression. Any form of appreciation adds to good feelings. It's pretty simple.

Advertisement

10. Your partner doesn't do their share

A partner who takes an active role in the project of living and loving together is a joy to partner with. Whether they scramble eggs for the two of you in the morning or scurry around with a quick clean-up before visitors arrive, helping is loving.

By contrast, a partner who does not do their part is passively provocative. The irritation or anger you will feel in response signals that you're not getting a full adult partner.

If you're feeling sad in a deeply unhappy marriage, you need to address why and find a solution. Talk with your spouse or a marriage counselor to help you work through your feelings.

Advertisement

Instead of ignoring these serious red flags, consider what you can do differently to prevent them from knocking you down.​

And if you feel your depression getting worse or need help or support, don't hesitate to reach out to friends, family members, or other trusted loved ones. You may also consider seeking professional help.

Getting help can often be the first step, and once they've got you on your feet, the rest will follow. Even if (and when) it seems like it, it doesn't have to last forever.

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

Advertisement

Susan Heitler, PhD, is an internationally recognized clinical psychologist, author, and co-founder of Power of Two Marriage, a fun online program that teaches couples the skills for marriage success.