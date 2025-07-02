13 Signs You're Basically Dating A Houseplant

One-sided relationships don't always start that way. It can happen slowly and insidiously over time, almost so that you don't notice, until you begin to feel like you're basically dating a houseplant.

Being in a one-sided relationship is exhausting, and you may often feel like giving up, because you have no energy left to fight for your needs, desires, and the value you bring to the relationship. In a one-sided relationship, one partner is usually left investing time and energy into a relationship that the other partner is already emotionally detached from.

Advertisement

As defeating as this can be, you can look at it as a learning experience. Not all relationships last, and if you've experienced one like this where the feelings are unbalanced between partners, you will be able to better identify what a one-sided relationship is, what it entails, and how to set your boundaries to keep from having another one

Here are thirteen signs you're dating a houseplant:

1. You always make the plans

If it weren't for you, there would never be any plans, and your partner may or may not even notice. You will be the one to make plans and arrangements, while your partner couldn't be bothered to do anything of the like.

Advertisement

2. You always initiate conversation

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

You seem to be the one initiating text messages by saying "good morning" or asking how your partner’s day is, while your partner does not do the same in return. You tend to be the one to bring up important and pertinent issues in the relationship, but your partner always maintains the depth of his side at the surface level.

Advertisement

3. You feel like you have to filter yourself

You start to feel uncomfortable telling your partner anything. Your partner may or may not even be listening to you, and you may not feel validated or supported.

Research suggests that not feeling comfortable telling your partner things can significantly impact individual well-being and the health of the relationship. Open and honest communication is vital for building trust, resolving conflicts, and maintaining emotional intimacy, which are all crucial for a healthy and fulfilling partnership.

4. You feel emotionally invisible

Your partner never asks you about things going on in your life, whether it be family, work, or school. It is as if your life is non-existent.

5. You hold their pain, but they can't handle yours

If your partner comes to you with a problem or issue or needs an opinion, you are always there when you can be, which is more often than not. But where are they when you need them?

Advertisement

6. You never know if or when you'll hear back

It’s always on their time and when they feel like responding. It’s never important enough for your partner to respond right away or within a decent time frame, even when you know they are always on their phone when you are together.

Sporadic responses to text messages or phone calls can create uncertainty, anxiety, and emotional distance, impacting the well-being of the individuals involved and the overall dynamics of the relationship. According to a 2022 study, seeking open dialogue, understanding each other's attachment styles, and prioritizing effective communication are essential for fostering a secure and satisfying connection.

7. You feel like an obligation, not a priority

You feel like you are a bother to your partner rather than someone your partner wants to hang out with, whether it’s a night on the town or a night in, watching your favorite shows. You feel like your partner doesn't want to spend time with you, and instead, you feel like you are on a schedule or time frame with your partner.

Advertisement

8. You give your heart, but rarely feel like it's returned

There is a lack of reciprocity between you and your partner. You do all of these small, little gestures to let your partner know you appreciate and care for them, while rarely receiving so much as a thank you.

9. You never go out together in public

You rarely go out together. You guys don’t hang out with friends together as a couple/ No one sees you out together.

One study found that social isolation can have significant negative consequences on relationship quality and stability, potentially leading to increased conflict, relationship dissatisfaction, and even dissolution. Friends, family, and community members can offer emotional, practical, and financial support, which can help couples navigate challenges and stress.

10. You feel more used than loved

You may feel like you are only passing time for your partner until something better comes along. You may feel you are being used for physical reasons. You feel less love and more like you're a convenience to your partner.

Advertisement

11. You feel depleted instead of recharged

Relationships take time and effort, but that doesn't mean it is supposed to be draining. You feel you are expending more time and energy into the relationship than your partner.

Ongoing conflict, unmet needs, and emotional distress contribute to heightened stress levels, anxiety, and depression. A 2018 study found that individuals may feel trapped in a cycle of negativity, leading to feelings of hopelessness and sadness.

12. You become resentful

Yuri A / Shuterstock

Advertisement

When you do not feel loved, supported, or cared for, you start to build resentment toward your partner. It builds and builds until you are unable to hold it in any longer, and you may snap — and with good reason.

13. You always accommodate

It’s always about where your partner wants to eat or what your partner wants to listen to in the car ride, without any consideration for you and what you may want to eat or listen to. It’s always what your partner is going through and experiencing rather than what you have been going through or how you feel.

What to do if you're in a relationship with a house plant:

If you come to find out that you’re in a one-sided relationship and it isn't your fault, don't blame yourself. Your partner forgot to give you the memo regarding their emotional withdrawal from the relationship.

The truth is, one-sided relationships usually don't work out because only one person is making it work, and they are likely stuck in their ways and see no problem with the way they act. The other partner has not been emotionally involved in the relationship for some time (or ever), while the other is putting forth time and energy into a purposeless relationship.

Advertisement

It’s not fair, and at the end of the day, one person is going to be hurt and in pain while the other moves on without remorse or feeling hurt.

Unfortunately, so many people in the world lack emotional maturity and awareness that they would rather lead someone on to believe one thing when they feel something totally different. This is one of those times where it isn’t you, it’s your partner.

But it's not the end of the world, and whether you decide to move on or try to work things out with your partner. Whatever your choice is, you will make it through and become a better version of yourself for it.

If you decide to try to make it work, hold your partner accountable and be mindful of any slip-ups that indicate they're falling back into old bad habits. You may consider seeking professional therapy.

Advertisement

Make a promise to yourself — and to them — that you won't ignore your intuition if you begin to feel an imbalance of the push-and-pull dynamic in your relationship again, and it seems like they're regressing into making you do more work. Have a zero-tolerance policy.

If they can't commit to changing, then they need to re-evaluate their priorities, and this isn't something you can help them do. They must do the hard work of working through their issues, and even if they do, it would be wise not to let them back into your life.

What to do if you're responsible for a house plant relationship:

Now, if you were the one who was in the wrong, you have a lot of work to do. Learning how to take accountability for your actions may seem daunting and like an act of weakness, but it is the key to setting yourself free in the long run and protecting your relationships with your partner, friends, and family.

Advertisement

While it may not be easy at first, holding yourself responsible for your actions will lead to self-growth, self-awareness, and positive changes in how you treat others, including the ability to have deeper emotional connections with them.

In order to really create secure bonds, particularly with your partner, you need to prove that you will back up what you say with your actions. Your promises don't mean anything if you can't really show up for your partner, and your inability to be reliable and stick by them will cost you their trust and intimacy.

Commit to being there for them, and go above and beyond with gestures that show your thoughtfulness, consideration, and care for them. Volunteer to take something off their plate; listen intently to them if they come home after a bad day and want to talk about it, then ask if there's anything you can do that would help; make sure you've taken care of that leaky pipe they've been asking you to fix for the last six weeks; stand by their side during difficult emotional and stressful times.

Advertisement

Remember to give as much as you wish to receive. No one deserves to be in a one-sided relationship and feel deceived after finding out what the relationship is. Just be aware of the signs listed above and try not to be in denial or be defensive about it.

On the other side of the fence, it's understandable that it’s hard to face the truth and reality of a situation that involves someone you deeply care about. In some cases, you may even need to make the difficult decision of cutting them out of your life when you realize you will be better off without that person if all you are to them is temporary.

If you want to commit to making it work, make sure they don't slide into old habits, or you will be forced to leave them behind.

Advertisement

Brittney Lindstrom is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.