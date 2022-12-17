25 Signs He's Completely Hooked On You

By glamour — Written on Dec 17, 2022
Photo: 4 PM production / Shutterstock
Some signs of true love are subtle. Others? Well, they all but hit you over the head with obviousness.
It's all these little things that you don't notice until they add up and they show you the bog obvious answer that he's practically in love with you.
If you’re blissfully happy and searching for signs that your guy is hooked on you too, then good for you. Some of us are bitter and alone.
If he does these 25 things, he's completely hooked on you:
1. He listens
He actually listens when you give him a 20-minute-long play-by-play of a dramatic situation with your work frenemy.
2. He doesn't care about your morning breath
He doesn’t suggest you go brush your teeth before he kisses you good morning.
3. He just wants to hold you
He initiates cuddling that doesn’t lead to sex.
4. His friends are really close to you
He’s introduced you to all his friends—and when you met them, they already knew where you work and that you love Swedish fish.
5. Meeting his parents isn't an issue
He's introduced you to his parents (or wants to).
6. His texts are sincere
He texts you just to say “Good morning” or "I'm thinking about you."
7. He actually tells you good night
He never misses the chance to tell you “Good night,” even if he’s out with the guys.
8. His compliments are genuine
He’s prone to saying corny, eye-roll-inducing things such as, “You have the most beautiful smile.”
9. He puts you first
Think: accepting the invite to your friend's engagement party on the night his favorite team is playing—without so much as a mention of it.
10. He understands you're his
He’s equal parts proud and ever-so-slightly jealous when another man hits on you.
11. He talks about the future
Forget talking about tomorrow, he'll say things like, "Next summer, we should..." and doesn't hesitate to put plans on the books months in advance.
12. You have control over the television
He gives you the remote more often than he hogs it.
13. He shares his food
He saves the last bite of any delicious meal just for you.
14. He trusts you with holiday cards
He asks you to sign the cards you send to your mother.
15. He's great when you're on your period
When you're in bed with killer cramps, he runs to the drugstore for tampons and painkillers.
16. He can never stay mad at you for long
All it takes is a single smile aimed in his direction, and this man can’t stay mad at you.
17. He cares about what you think
Whether he’s prepping for a big meeting or simply picking out his tie, he likes to get your opinion.
18. He's great in bed
He cares whether you orgasm—and learns what it takes to make it happen.
19. He knows what you like
That thing you mentioned in passing that you just had to have? Don’t buy it—he already snagged two for you.
20. He knows what makes you laugh
He’s bookmarked a GIFs site so he can randomly send you messages that make you smile.
21. He gives you his full attention
He puts his phone away when you’re around.
22. He knows how to make fun of you
He teases you in ways that feel funny, not mean.
23. He saves your gifts
He’s saved every card and note you’ve ever given him. Heck, he even has a sliver of wrapping paper from your first-ever gift exchange.
24. He knows your goals in life
He tells everyone he knows when you have a lifetime achievement of any kind.
25. He tells you he loves you
He says, “I love you” every day, and you believe him.
Jillian Kramer is a freelance writer who focuses on relationships and love advice, and women's health and wellness.
This article was originally published at Glamour. Reprinted with permission from the author.