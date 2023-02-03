With 11 days left until my wedding, the final countdown is in effect.

Among the dozens of little things left on my to-do list, I’ve been thinking a lot about the things crossed off my to-do list long before I met my husband-to-be — things that have made me a well-rounded, experienced woman ready for a lifetime commitment to another person.

Turns out, there are things every woman should cross off her list before getting married.

Here are 20 sexy things women should do before marriage:

1. Live by herself for at least a year

You need to know how to take care of yourself.

2. Live with someone else for at least a year

You need to know how to take care of yourself around someone else.

3. Recover from a broken heart

Gotta figure out what doesn't work.

4. Have a vacation fling

It's so fun to fall in love with someone for a week on vacation and never see them again.

5. Take a road trip with a group of girlfriends

Those trips can make or break friendships.

6. Relish sleeping in a queen-sized bed by herself

Stretch out on your bed for as long as you can.

7. Get her finances in order

Nothing is sexier than a woman who can spend and save.

8. Learn to love her body

You have to love yourself before you can love someone else.

9. Have sex with at least one person she’d never want to marry (or introduce to mom)

He might have the personality of cardboard, but he at least knows what he's doing in bed.

10. Find reliable birth control

It will save you so much worrying later down the road.

11. Pay off as much credit card debt and student loans as possible

It's amazing to be debt free and know that you did it all yourself.

12. Spend way too much on something frivolous

Treat yourself.

13. Exorcise all past relationship demons

There's a reason we don't talk to these men.

14. Travel somewhere exotic

Try and see a Panda in real life.

15. Establish a strong circle of friends

Good friends are a rare blessing.

16. Forgive her parents for not being perfect

They were trying their best with what knowledge they had at the time.

17. Have at least one night she can’t quite remember

Everyone should have THE night with her girlfriends.

18. Experience some really bad first dates

If not for the (hopefully) free food, at least do it for the story.

19. Find hobbies that fulfill her

You have to have a personality besides having a significant other.

20. Celebrate her 25th birthday

No one should be getting married before 25. You're practically a child bride.

