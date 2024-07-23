No one said relationships were easy. But there are ways you can enhance your relationship and keep the fireworks you felt when you first met. Here are some simple tips to make sparks fly every night!

Here are 9 sensual ways to create insane fireworks in your relationship:

1. Make some you time

Living together, eating together, spending weekends together, you see them all the time. Take a Friday night to go out with your friends and you will enjoy the time you spend with your partner more. The time away and the independence you feel will remind you why you love not being single anymore. And you’ll always have someone waiting for you at home!

2. Take control

Taking control of the bedroom will surprise and excite your partner. If they are always the ones making the first move, change it up a bit and drop some subtle hints throughout the day that you’d like to get a little intimate later. You don’t have to become over-dominant, but showing them how much you want them will create fireworks in the bedroom.

3. Don't rush

Therapists are unanimous in saying that sensual touch is essential to building deeper connections. Not only is sensual touch fun, but it could also be necessary to help you relax. Don’t forget about touch when you and your partner are alone. Why do teenagers kiss longer and feel more passion? Sure they may be a little nervous, but it’s ultimately because it’s fun. Teenagers haven’t lost sight of the joys of a simple kiss. Don’t rush right into it, the little things can give you quite a spark.

4. Share fun experiences

If the two of you have settled into a routine, you may resist trying new things. Sit down together and share your bucket lists. Always wanted to go skydiving? Never been skinny dipping? Suggest some things you’d love to do with them and commit to making it happen. Sharing fun experiences will be sure to spice up your relationship.

5. Plan a fun date

Coming up with new activities to do together will keep your relationship fresh and fun. Going on dates like you did while getting to know each other will bring back those same exciting feelings. Take turns having each of you plan a fun outing once a week. Watching movies on the couch gets old and gives you no time to chat and laugh with your partner. Try going for a picnic in a nearby park, renting a kayak and heading out to a lake, enrolling in a salsa class together, or creating matching mugs in a pottery studio. Whether you live in a big city or a small town, you can come up with tons of creative ideas to get out of the house.

6. Increase your communication

If you’re already in a committed relationship, this could be the easiest way to make sparks fly. If you usually communicate via text, give him a mid-day call. Hearing their voice will instantly perk you up and they won’t expect it. Let them know you’re thinking of them during the day by sending a flirty email or funny video. When you’re in the bedroom, don’t be shy about telling them what you want, and have them do the same. Telling them what you like and where to touch you will increase your pleasure, and in turn, theirs as well because they know they are pleasing you.

7. Be flirty

Just because you’re committed doesn’t mean you have to stop flirting with each other. Go out to dinner with friends and slide your hand a little too high up their leg, interlock your feet from across the table, and flash them quick smiles. You can even send them a suggestive text mid-meal! It’ll make them yearn for your date to be over faster so they can get you home. Flirting isn’t only for single people. It brings playfulness to your relationship that is sure to keep the fire lit.

8. Don't slack off

It’s easy to come home after a long day at work and throw on the comfy pair of sweatpants you only wash once a week and an oversized t-shirt before curling up on the couch to watch reality TV. When you get home it’s understandable to want to unwind and relax, but do it in moderation. If you usually wear your sweats, every once in a while slip on a silky nightgown instead. They will be sure to notice!

9. Spend some time alone

Prioritize some alone time. Commit to a staycation, book a hotel in town, or find the best local spot to relax and enjoy the fireworks of being together. Alone time together in a relaxed environment where you are both comfortable and at ease can ignite some skyrockets for later when you are at home.

Kate Cassidy, brand manager of Masque, is responsible for promoting the company and its products to customers, retailers, and distributors. Cassidy maintains the Masque blog, monitors social media, and assists with customer relations. Cassidy has an extensive background in counseling families and children.