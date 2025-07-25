4 Things Couples Do At Restaurants That Make It Clear They Have A Great Relationship, According To A Bartender

When it comes to relationships, it’s about enjoying each other’s company and creating memories that make you both want to stick around. But the way you act around each other during those hangouts says a lot. According to a bartender named Blanca on TikTok, she can spot a happy couple pretty quickly based solely on how they behave when they go out together.

In a recent video, Blanca described four restaurant behaviors of happy couples with great relationships that she can spot pretty quickly. They might seem insignificant on the surface, but these interactions have deeper meaning when it comes to love.

1. They navigate the menu together

“They’re curious about what they’re going to get,” she said. These are the couples who are chatting about whether they should split a dish, asking each other what’s catching their eye on the menu, and showing genuine interest in the other’s tastes. It’s always a good sign when they either decide to share a plate or get separate meals, but share them, so they both get to try each one.

And Blanca's not wrong. Food sharing actually does say a lot. According to a study from 1998, sharing food signals a close, friendly connection, and when one person feeds the other, it usually points to something romantic. So when a couple is excited to eat together and feed each other, too, it’s often a sign their bond is strong.

2. They show physical affection

When it comes to couples in restaurants, the happiest ones are comfortable with PDA. “They’re always in contact in small ways,” Blanca said. “Whether it’s their feet touching, their legs crossed toward each other, or the guy’s hand resting on the girl’s shoulder.” These little physical touches, she argued, are signs that the couple genuinely enjoys being close and wants to stay connected, even in subtle ways.

A study published in 2025 examined how physical affection, whether public or private, contributed to relationship satisfaction. The results showed that couples who express more affection tend to feel more fulfilled in their relationship. That said, not everyone is into public display of affection (PDA), and that’s totally okay. Just because you’re not all over your partner at a bar doesn’t mean your relationship isn’t healthy.

The point Blanca was making is that these are couples who are clearly connected and comfortable around each other. They aren't ignoring each other, sitting in silence, or buried in their phones. Subtle touches like a hand on the arm when talking or even just a soft smile are giveaways to outsiders, like a bartender, that the relationship is healthy.

3. The guy is a gentleman

“When the guy helps the girl out of the bar chair,” Blanca said, “and walks her to the door with his hand on her back,” it's a dead giveaway that they are in a healthy relationship. She pointed out that, of course, women are more than capable of doing these things on their own; they don’t need help getting up or walking out. But romantic gestures like pulling out a chair or standing up when a date returns to the table demonstrate the effort he puts into showing his love. They aren't necessary; they are freely given.

Based on data released by the media group PsychTests, being a gentleman, or having what some call "chivalry," is still considered valuable. They found that 67% of men and 60% of women believe these gestures matter. So yes, most people still see opening doors or pulling out chairs as sweet, and in relationships, it’s a meaningful way to show affection.

4. They can act freely

“When the girl allows the guy to just be,” Blanca said. “There are plenty of times I see controlling women at the bar, just like I see women controlling men in relationships.” Her main point was simple: It’s a good sign when both partners feel free to enjoy themselves without trying to control each other.

Indeed, a study from 2019 revealed that authenticity is essential in long-term relationships. Researchers concluded that people who displayed genuine behaviors experienced better outcomes with their partners. So being yourself isn't just about feeling good; it's actually a must in building a healthy relationship.

So next time you’re out to eat with your partner, take a second to notice if you’re doing any of these small gestures. If not, no big deal; you can always start. But it's clear that sharing food, showing affection, and being thoughtful make the night and the relationship better.

