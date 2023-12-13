Relationships can be tough. But there are some couples that just seem to be perfect together. Almost like a dynamic duo that has a bond that is unbreakable. Of course, in reality, no one has a completely perfect relationship. But there are certain factors that strong couples do have that sets them apart from the rest.

Having a truly healthy relationship is something to be proud of. But perfect and healthy do not go hand in hand. It is normal to fight and to get frustrated and feel like you want to throw in the towel. But it's always gonna rain. The way you handle the rain is what makes or breaks you.

Couples that bring their umbrella and weather the storm are the ideal couple. Nothing that is worth it is easy. It takes work but it will always be beneficial in the end.

If you want to have an umbrella relationship it is by no means impossible. By finding that balance and having the right tools you can achieve a blissful and peaceful bond together. Read below to see if you have any of the same qualities that these power couples have.

He challenges you because he knows you’re capable of achieving anything you set your mind to. At the end of the day, he truly believes in you and wants you to have only the best things in life.

Here are 27 reassuring signs your relationship has what it takes to last forever:

1. Whenever you feel like you’re struggling, he helps you focus on the positives instead of the negatives

2. He always makes life exciting and full of new adventures

3. And that’s fine with you because you don’t want to be with someone who’s okay with being boring and basic

4. He doesn’t want you to give up on your passions and dreams

He's your biggest cheerleader.

5. And that’s why he’s consistently there for you whenever you need him

6. You see each other as equals

He shows you the respect and love you deserve.

7. He’s not only true to himself, but he’s very true to you

8. Life with him is everything you’ve ever wanted and more

9. He never fails to surprise and excite you

10. He takes you to new and beautiful places all the time that you never knew existed only in your dreams

11. Every day with him is a day well spent, and you never want it to end

12. You’ll be the best version of yourself with him

13. Because he makes you feel strong and have more confidence in yourself

14. He has your complete trust, and you can tell each other anything

You never doubt what he tells you.

15. There’s no one you could honestly see yourself with

16. He’s unlike any guy you’ve ever known...

17. …And he makes it extremely clear why it didn’t work out with any other guy

18. You evolve together and not just stay in one place

19. You never feel like you’re missing out on anything

No matter what the two of you are doing, you're happy as long as you're with him.

20. He wants you to feel entertained and enchanted with new possibilities in life

21. He lets you have your space whenever you need it

22. …But he also will welcome you with open arms at any time of the day or night

23. He’s never pushy or forceful with you, but he helps you stay motivated

He's the reason you're able to do all the things that you do.

24. Just wants you to focus on your goals for you both to have a great future together

25. He teaches you something new every day, but not to worry he never lectures you.

26. You’re the perfect team…

27. And your love for one another is one of a kind

All of this is how you know that he's the one for you because he helps you out of your comfort zone. He's your number-one supporter.

Alexa Thompson is a freelance writer and journalist. She is a former contributor to PuckerMob.