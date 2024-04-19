6 Reasons Marrying Mr. Wrong Was The Best Decision I Ever Made

“Don’t get divorced if you think you’re just going to go out and find the right person to marry,” my mother said to me on a cold, white Michigan afternoon many years ago. I was sitting in my tiny master bathroom, the door shut as I whispered into the phone and my two toddlers played downstairs while the baby slept. “You may never find Mr. Right,” my mother said. “Only get divorced if you would rather be alone the rest of your life than be with this person.”

At the moment that she said it, I felt the words were harsh and cruel. But it didn’t take long for me to see the truth in my mother’s words — and be grateful for them. It took six more months before I got to the point of truly preferring a life spent alone than one shared with my husband at the time, and I took the courageous step to file for divorce.

In 2006, I wrote an article about how Orthodox intimacy was so hot. Even though two years later my Orthodox marriage crashed and burned, I don’t regret writing that piece. I’m pretty proud of it for more reasons than you might think. (Even though the marriage ended, we did have hot intimacy at times. There is always good amid the bad, and we had eight years of good.) Once a person divorces, it would be easy to say, “I never should have married that person in the first place.”

We always want to avoid the hurt, anger, and sense of loss. But I’m really glad I married my ex because I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I hadn’t. Sometimes, marrying the wrong guy isn't the worst thing — because it leads you to Ms. Right, a.k.a. yourself. Over the eight years of my first marriage, I spent many late, lonely nights on the phone with a grad school friend who lived in Wyoming, turning over the details of my unhappy marriage. (His soothing voice calmed my nerves and made me feel less alone like I was worth loving.) During that marriage, I awoke from infrequent dreams about my college boyfriend, wondering where he was and if I would have been happier with him. (I wouldn’t have.)

Here are 6 reasons marrying Mr. Wrong was the best decision I ever made: