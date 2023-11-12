7 Touching Reasons To Date A Teacher

Dating a teacher is probably the best possible decision you can make for your personal life. Seriously! For all of you singles looking for love, we're here to tell you teachers are actually regarded as one of the top professions to date, because they are, well, wonderful.

While professions like banking and law don't score very high on the loveable factor, teachers, on the other hand, will have you, your family, friends, and everyone in between, swooning. That's just the kind of person who goes into the teaching field: the awesome kind.

Here are a few other reasons why trying to make a teacher your main squeeze should be one of your major goals.

Here are 7 reasons you need to start dating a teacher:

1. Did someone say super summer vacations?

Teachers get the entire summer off, as well as holidays, plus a week in the winter and then again in the spring! If you're the type who loves to go on lengthy vacations, then a teacher is for you. Who doesn't want to spend the last three weeks of July on the French Riviera?

2. They're pretty selfless.

Teachers, by and by, are givers. Not only do they want to mold young minds, but they also want to give to others. Givers are, of course, fairly selfless people. Relationships are a give-and-take that should probably involve more giving than taking, and you're bound to get a lot of that with a teacher. Yes, this transcends to the bedroom as well.

3. You're liable to learn something new quite often.

Teachers teach; it's their thing. And because it's both their passion and profession, you better believe you're in store to learn some new and interesting goodies. Your brain likes to be fed, so feed it with a teacher.

4. They will win over your parents in seconds.

From the day they enter into their first teaching job, teachers are forced to learn how to handle parents. If they can win over the parent who thinks their kid is the greatest thing since sliced bread, then your new partner will have your mom and dad like putty in his hand before the first round of cocktails is even finished. Bonus? Teachers are obviously great with kids, too. So your younger cousins, siblings, nieces, and nephews will also adore your significant other.

5. They can turn any situation into a party.

If you spent six to seven hours of your day with kids, you'd learn how to take creativity to a whole new level, too. Kids are inspired and moved by creativity, so they need the type who can think quickly on their feet. Quick thinkers can take the most mundane moments and make them into a whole boatload of fun. Even years in a Turkish prison aren't that bad with a teacher at your side.

6. They're patient.

In addition to pulling out all the stops in the creative end of things, teachers also have to be patient, and not just a regular type of patient either; they have to contain the type of patience that keeps them from strangling a classroom of 13-year-olds. Who would have thunk? A person who's patient with all your darling insecurities and idiosyncrasies? Someone screams Hallelujah!

7. They're not into money.

Whereas other professions sometimes demand that those in it be money-obsessed, teaching isn't one of them. Honestly, teachers make bupkis, but for them, it's not about the money; it's about the joy of teaching. How sexy is that?

Amanda Chatel is an essayist and intimacy health writer for Yourtango, Shape Magazine, Hello Giggles, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.