By Amaan Singh

In a world where deceptions are more prevalent than any other feelings, having a partner who’s as deeply in love with you when you are with them, is nothing at all less than a blessing. Getting a loving partner forever means that you will lead a happy life always, and realizing that is a huge stress reliever.

We don’t imply that happy couples do not really know what the term argument or misunderstandings signifies, in reality, they too dispute on a regular basis, but they do not extend the fights.

So, here will be some familiar feelings that folks in happy human relationships experience every day, and if you also are one particular, this will definitely give you a reason to smile.

Here are 8 rare things the most enviable relationships have in common:

1. Pleased to be together

They are always pleased to have each other's company and thank God for bringing them together. Without getting any ego or any kind of negativity in between, they make sure their partner knows how blessed they are to have each other. If given an opportunity, they wouldn’t want to improve anything about their lives.

2. A sense of security

They feel secure when they are together. Being together offers them not only sentimental support but also physical and financial security which allows them to plan and visualize a resolved future together.

3. Never take each other for granted

Happy couples are happy because they never underestimate each other. They esteem each other’s being and realize what a hopeless life would be without each other. They respect each other greatly and know the fine art of appreciating.

4. No time for fear

When in a successful relationship, you won’t ever have stressed that your mate may mishandle or attack you or abuse you in whatever way, regardless of whether it is physical, mental, or emotional. Happy partners feel safe in each other's company and also know that nobody else could hurt them by any means. When they have each other's backs.

5. Comfort and ease beyond all odds

They are totally themselves with each other and also have no pretensions whatsoever. They don’t really make an effort to change who they really are just to win over each other. They cherish, value, and respect the other person for his or her true self and that is the sort of comfort and ease they share.

6. Passion that understands no bounds

Wanting to hold each other every time they get a chance, kissing the other person off guard, and keeping the spark of the relationship alive, even years after their marriage, keeps it a happy one. In simple words, a romantic relationship that could be old in years, yet young and playful at heart.

7. A reliable support system

They both support each other in every single of their life’s decisions, personal or professional. And understanding that someone always has your back and will support you regardless, gives you the certainty to conquer any goal you want.

8. Hopefulness

And finally, being happy means, you are really at peace with yourself. Happy couples are real souls and always expect good things to occur. They stick together in terrible circumstances, and in some way because of this, the bad ones don’t seem to be that bad! They are hopeful for better things and a brighter future with each other.

Amaan Singh is a writer, blogger, and entrepreneur who writes to help others find healthy relationships.