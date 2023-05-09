If there’s one thing that’s hard for most girls to figure out, it’s how to get a guy to like you and legitimately care about you.

The truth is that it can take a bit of effort to make a guy see you as more than just a quick lay, especially if they’re a bit obtuse.

That being said, getting a guy to care about you might be possible if you know what to do. But the big question is, how do you get a guy to fall for you?

Here are 10 rare things that make men have major feelings for you:

1. Talking to him about intimate details of your life, and ask him about his

Tell him funny stories from your childhood. Ask him about how he got that one scar. Asking questions like these will show him that you are interested in him as a person and as a long-term romantic partner.

2. Showing him your vulnerable side

The key thing here is to make him want to protect you, not make him want to call a therapist. A little vulnerability (not insecurity) is good. Too much will make you look like a clingy, desperate mess.

3. Holding eye contact

Studies show that prolonged eye contact makes men more likely to fall in love with you.

4. Making a nice meal for him

Do you know how older women always tell girls that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach? Well, they’re not lying.

Showing off your domestic goddess side will make most men think about you in a different way.

5. Backing off if you think he’s taking you for granted

The easiest way to make someone realize what they’ve lost is to remove it from their lives, even if it’s temporary.

When you make yourself scarce, he ends up realizing that people like you don’t come around every day and that he needs you in his life. When he comes to this conclusion on his own, it makes him care more for you faster than hounding him for attention.

6. Using a Pavlovian training method

Pavlov was a smart man. He trained dogs to drool by associating a reward with a sound.

You can take a cue from his training by trying to get guys to associate good feelings or feelings of empowerment with you. By giving them compliments and showing your desire for them, they start to want to be around you more and more.

7. Having sex regularly and frequently

Ever notice how people who have sex frequently tend to end up dating? If the sex is good, chances are that his hormones might kick into “caring” gear rather than just “gratification” gear.

8. Acting like a friend, too

The last thing that guys want to have around them is a girl who acts like she’s more interested in a relationship than she is in the guy she’s talking to. If you want him to care about you, treat him like a friend that you’re also sexually interested in.

9. Holding his hand

This simple gesture actually releases hormones that spark love in men.

10. Communicating your desire

The one thing men want more than anything else is to be wanted. Showing him that you want him will likely make him care for you more in the long term.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.