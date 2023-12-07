25 Rare Signs A Man Is Completely Hooked On You

Some signs of true love are subtle. Others? Well, they all but hit you over the head with obviousness. It's all these little things that you don't notice until they add up and they show you the obvious answer that he's practically in love with you.

If you’re blissfully happy and searching for signs that your guy is hooked on you, good for you. Some of us are bitter and alone.

If he does these 25 things, he's completely hooked on you.

1. He listens.

He actually listens when you give him a 20-minute-long play-by-play of a dramatic situation with your work frenemy. He doesn't chime in with his own thoughts on the matter; instead, he lets you go on and on until you're satisfied. He also doesn't try to solve your problems by offering solutions; again, he just listens.

2. He doesn't care about your morning breath.

He doesn’t suggest you go brush your teeth before he kisses you good morning. He knows his breath isn't great in the morning either, but rather than shame you for it, he understands and accepts all of you, no matter how smelly it might be.

3. He just wants to hold you.

He initiates cuddling that doesn’t lead to sex. Intimacy in relationships isn't just about sex, it's about being close to one another, melting into each other as you reflect on what brought you together in the first place. When he holds you, he's reminded of all that.

4. His friends are really close to you.

He’s introduced you to all his friends, and when you met them, they already knew where you work and that you love Swedish fish. When a man is hooked on you, he wants you to meet his friends because he knows they will all love you, too.

5. Meeting his parents isn't an issue.

He's introduced you to his parents (or wants to), and doesn't worry about how they may perceive you. He wants to show you off!

6. His texts are sincere.

He texts you just to say “Good morning” or "I'm thinking about you." And it's not because it's what you want to hear; rather, he truly means what he says. And he wants you to know that you're always on his mind.

Photo: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels

7. He actually tells you good night.

He never misses the chance to tell you “Good night,” even if he’s out with the guys. His dedication to making sure you know that he loves you and is hooked on you is unmatched.

8. His compliments are genuine.

He’s prone to saying corny, eye-roll-inducing things such as, “You have the most beautiful smile.” But it's not to actually make you laugh — he means it! His compliments are well-thought out and sincere.

9. He puts you first.

Think: accepting the invite to your friend's engagement party on the night his favorite team is playing, without so much as a mention of it. He will move mountains to make sure you know he's smitten.

10. He understands that you are his.

He’s equal parts proud and ever-so-slightly jealous when another man hits on you. He feels grateful that he managed to snag an amazing person like you, and he wants the world to know it.

11. He talks about the future.

Forget talking about tomorrow! He'll say things like, "Next summer, we should..." and doesn't hesitate to put plans on the books months in advance. He's invested in you, so why not include you in all the fun activities he has planned for the future, near and far?

12. You have control over the television.

He gives you the remote more often than he hogs it. And if that isn't true love, then what is?

13. He shares his food.

He saves the last bite of any delicious meal just for you. For him, anything that belongs to him is fair game for you too, especially a meal.

14. He trusts you with holiday cards.

He knows you won't do anything to embarrass him, and trusts that you will use your best judgment when sending out cards to loved ones. Yes, he trusts you that entirely!

15. He's great when you're on your period.

When you're in bed with killer cramps, he runs to the drugstore for tampons and painkillers. He makes you soup and rubs your back. He will do anything in his power to make you comfortable in times of pain.

16. He can never stay mad at you for long.

All it takes is a single smile aimed in his direction, and this man can’t stay mad at you. He reminds himself of how lucky he is, and how no matter what you did to make him angry, that feeling will quickly subside.

17. He cares about what you think.

Whether he’s preparing for a big meeting or simply picking out his tie, he likes to get your opinion. He truly values your input.

18. He's great in bed.

He cares whether you orgasm — and learns what it takes to make it happen. There are plenty of relationships where there isn't equal pleasure during sex, but he puts in the effort to make sure you are satisfied and that he's doing a good job getting you there.

19. He knows what you like.

That thing you mentioned in passing that you just had to have? Don’t buy it — he already snagged two for you. Because he's such a good listener, he's been taking mental notes of your favorite things and then surprising you with them. All because he's hooked on you!

20. He knows what makes you laugh.

He’s bookmarked a GIF site so he can randomly send you messages that make you smile. He sends you hilarious videos and memes throughout the day. He wants to make you laugh — it makes him happy.

Photo: Meruyert Gonullu / Pexels

21. He gives you his full attention.

He puts his phone away when you’re around. Instead of mindlessly scrolling social media when you're together, he gives you his undivided attention so you know he's fully present.

22. He knows how to make fun of you.

He teases you in ways that feel funny, not mean. Everything he does has good intentions, and it's always to make you laugh or smile.

23. He saves your gifts.

He’s saved every card and note you’ve ever given him. Heck, he even has a sliver of wrapping paper from your first-ever gift exchange! It shows that he's not only deeply in love with you, but that he treasures the thoughtfulness you put into gifts.

24. He knows your goals in life.

He tells everyone he knows when you have a lifetime achievement of any kind. He knows your deepest desires and ambitions, and makes it a point to encourage you through it all. He's your biggest supporter.

25. He tells you he loves you.

He says, “I love you” every day, and you believe him. While actions speak louder than words, couples often forget to verbalize that love. But not him. He tells you he loves you every single day, and he will never let you forget it.

Jillian Kramer is a freelance journalist and writer whose work has appeared in the print and/or online versions of the New York Times, Glamour, Scientific American, National Geographic, Food & Wine, Prevention, Martha Stewart, among many others.

This article was originally published at Glamour. Reprinted with permission from the author.