9 Rare Behaviors That Make Men Wildly Enamored With You, According To Research

If there’s one thing that’s hard for most girls to figure out, it’s how to get a guy to be completely enamored with you. The truth is that it can take a bit of effort to make a guy see you as more than just a fling, especially if they’re a bit obtuse.

That being said, getting a guy to be obsessed with you is very possible if you embody a few rare behaviors — in fact, it's easier said than done if you know the right things to do.

Here are the rare behaviors that make men wildly enamored with you:

1. Ask him questions about himself

Ask him about how he got that one scar. Asking questions like these will show him that you are interested in him as a person and as a long-term romantic partner.

2. Show him your vulnerable side

The key thing here is to make him want to protect you, not make him want to call a therapist. A little vulnerability (not insecurity) is good. Too much will make you look like a clingy, desperate mess.

An America Psychological Association study concluded that showing vulnerability to a man can foster deeper connections, build trust, and strengthen relationships by promoting emotional intimacy, open communication, and mutual understanding. Vulnerability can pave the way for healthy conflict resolution by encouraging open communication, accountability, and honest expression of feelings rather than resorting to destructive behaviors.

3. Holdeye contact

Studies show that prolonged eye contact makes men more likely to fall in love with you. Eye contact is a powerful nonverbal cue that can signal engagement, attentiveness, and willingness to connect on a deeper level.

4. Make a nice meal for him

Do you know how older women always tell girls that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach? Well, they’re not lying. Showing off your domestic goddess side will make most men think about you differently.

While no direct research claims that making food will make a man fall in love with you, studies show that sharing food and caring for someone through food can strengthen social bonds and intimacy. Offering food, or even letting someone eat off your plate, can be interpreted as a sign of social intimacy and a willingness to share and connect.

5. Back off if you think he’s taking you for granted

The easiest way to make someone realize what they’ve lost is to remove it from their lives, even if it’s temporary. When you make yourself scarce, he ends up realizing that people like you don’t come around every day and that he needs you in his life. When he comes to this conclusion on his own, it makes him care more for you faster than hounding him for attention.

6. Use a Pavlovian training method

Pavlov was a smart man. He trained dogs to drool by associating a reward with a sound. You can take a cue from his training by trying to get guys to associate good feelings or feelings of empowerment with you. By giving them compliments and showing your desire for them, they start to want to be around you more and more.

However, a 2021 study cautioned that while using Pavlovian conditioning to make someone fall in love is a popular misconception, there's no scientific basis for it. Classical or Pavlovian conditioning focuses on associating stimuli with responses, not manipulating complex human emotions like love.

7. Act like a friend, too

The last thing that guys want to have around them is a girl who acts like she’s more interested in a relationship than she is in the guy she’s talking to. If you want him to care about you, treat him like a friend that you’re also physically interested in.

The friends-first pathway to romance, where a friendship blossoms into a romantic relationship, is a common and even preferred route for many couples. It potentially leads to more substantial and satisfying romantic bonds. A 2021 study found that showing care, understanding, and emotional support, as one would in a friendship, can resonate deeply with a man and potentially lead to romantic feelings.

8. Hold his hand

This simple gesture releases hormones that spark love in men. While research suggests holding hands can foster more profound emotional connection and empathy, leading to stronger bonds, it's not a guaranteed way to make someone fall in love with you. Holding hands can lead to physiological mirroring, where people unconsciously mirror each other's emotions and behaviors.

9. Communicate your desire

The one thing men want more than anything else is to be wanted. Showing him that you want him will likely make him care for you more in the long term.

