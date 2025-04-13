10 Rare Qualities That Make A Man Totally Irresistible To Women, According To Psychology

Life is hard for the modern human with challenges that affect us in ways we sometimes don’t understand. A lot of men want to open up to their partners, and be present with them but have a hard time getting honest about what’s in their hearts and minds.

We all have choices to make every day that affect our relationships, and some men embody the rare qualities that prove their love, help their relationships flourish, and make them irresistible to women.

Here are the rare qualities that make a man irresistible to women:

1. Honesty

Honesty is hard, especially when we’re afraid that our relationship is in jeopardy. If you can establish complete honesty, you can get through the situations that would typically end most relationships, according to a study in The Journal of Research in Personality.

2. Vulnerability

It’s hard for us as men to open up and express what we’re feeling. There is a stereotype that it’s not "manly.” It is, however, vital to our relationships. Open up and let someone else in.

3. Self-improvement

One important way to feel good is to continue to improve yourself. When you feel good about yourself, you are a more confident man. Research in the European Psychologist Journal supported how confidence is irresistible. Continue to be the best version of yourself.

4. Desire

Intimacy is an important part of every romantic relationship, as explained in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. If you can commit to getting in touch with how you feel and what you need, you will be a better lover. It will benefit your relationship in ways you may not have anticipated.

5. Work ethic

We spend 40-plus hours in some form of work. That time affects every other area of our life. If you are doing work that doesn’t fulfill you, it will depress and stress you out. You can find or create work you love, even in today’s economy.

6. Ambition

Truly living doesn’t mean you head to Spain and run with the bulls. It means you commit to never settling in building a life together. It means you do whatever it takes to live and support each other's dream life.

A study in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes explored how ambition influences the balance of investment in each other's goals. Supportiveness for other people’s goals and not being over-ambitious in personal goals influence relationship quality.

7. Presence

No man is guaranteed a moment past right now. We can’t live our lives for the future; we have to live each day fully present.

8. Affection

Simona Pilolla 2 via Shutterstock

Hugging, kissing, and touching is an important part of keeping a healthy relationship. If we love that person, we should want to feel that love physically. Keep your relationship steamy with small displays of physical affection, according to the American Journal of Family Therapy.

9. Emotional control

It’s hard not to react at the moment with a visible outburst. However, a lack of control could put you in a situation you’ll regret. If you love them, do what you can to control your anger, as explored by a study in the Journal of Personality.

10. Admiration

The honeymoon phase in your relationship may be over, but it doesn’t mean you can’t act as if it weren’t. Wake up every day and treat the person you love as if it were the first time you realized it. A study of newlyweds in Frontiers in Psychology found romantic love maintenance is influenced by basic reward circuitry, complex cognitive processes, and genetic factors.

Love is not a feeling. It’s a decision. You have to wake up every day and choose to love the person you committed to. Your feelings will come and go, but you control the choices and decisions you make. If this person is your true love, decide to do the work instead of giving in to how you feel.

Love is amazing. It takes you to places and gives you feelings you didn’t think you were capable of experiencing. It can be wonderful, or it can hurt you. If you’re in a toxic relationship, it may be time to call it quits. Either way, getting honest with yourself about the kind of life you want to live will help you with your choices.

Kimanzi Constable is the author of four books. His articles have been published in Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, Business Insider, SUCCESS Magazine, NBC, CBS, FOX, and 80 other publications and magazines.