4 Principles Of Women Over 40 Whose Dating Lives Get Better Every Year, That Miserable People Overlook

Dating at any age may feel complicated or overwhelming. However, it does not have to be. In most cases, women over 40 have had enough dating experience to know what they do and do not want in a relationship. Women over 40 are more likely to be established, have homes, established friends, and secure jobs. You are more likely to know what you are looking for.

These are the type of women who've stopped apologizing for taking up space and who've finally figured out that having it all was never the point. The dating principles that follow are so simple that people drowning in unhappiness overlook them entirely. These 40+ women will tell you, the most transformative truths tend to be the simplest ones, especially when it comes to dating.

Advertisement

Here are 5 principles of women over forty whose dating lives get better every year, that miserable people overlook:

1. They put themselves out there

No matter how much you want to meet someone or several people, you aren’t going to meet them sitting at home thinking about it. There are plenty of readers who are probably reading this and thinking, well, that’s common sense. You would be surprised how many women simply sit at home wishing they had a man in their lives.

A healthy level of self-interest lets you show up fully for yourself, instead of sacrificing your well-being for constant self-sacrifice. Revealing your authentic self, research has shown, allows for more meaningful human experiences and deeper connections with others who resonate with your true self.

Advertisement

2. They know their worth

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Let me first say, you don’t need to be attractive in the mainstream media sense of the word. Don’t assume you know what guys are looking for. Just show them that you care about the way you look. Put a bit of effort in, but there's no need to overdo it. It doesn’t take much to show men you care about the way you look.

Advertisement

The very act of a grooming routine can be meditative and grounding, providing a sense of calm. Studies have shown that self-grooming behaviors can reduce the effects of both physical and mental stress.

3. They know (and are honest) about what they're looking for

insta_photos / Shutterstock

It doesn’t matter whether you are looking for a life partner or a brief fling; be honest with the men you meet. There are men out there looking for life partners or just hook-ups. If you are honest about what you are looking for, you will be more likely to find a man with the same goals.

Advertisement

Research shows that a key component of any healthy relationship is a foundation of trust, which is built through consistent honesty and authenticity. When you are transparent about your needs, a partner is more likely to trust your intentions.

4. They have fun with it

I have heard it said, you don’t stop having fun when you’re older, you become old when you stop having fun. Many women may get self-conscious about their age when thinking about dating.

However, the adage 'you're as young as you feel' is true. Get out and have fun, and you will be surprised how many men will be attracted to your energy. Regardless of age, there are a number of mistakes women commonly make that prevent them from being able to date the kind of men they are looking for.

Advertisement

Devon Brown is a dating and relationship coach who has been featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, World Internet Summit, Mastermind, and more.