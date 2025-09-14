6 Pieces Of Cliché Relationship Advice That Are Actually Spot-On

Some relationship advice becomes cliché precisely because, well, it works. These sayings have endured because they capture fundamental truths about human connection that transcend time and individual circumstances.

Sometimes the most profound truths are wrapped in the familiar packaging of advice we thought we'd outgrown. These relationship nuggets have stood the test of time because they address the unchanging aspects of human nature and connection.

Here are 6 pieces of cliche relationship advice that are actually spot-on:

1. 'Just tell him how you feel'

BongkarnGraphic / Shutterstock

Whether you dig a new guy or you’ve fallen head-over-heels for your longtime main man, it’s often difficult to spit out your feelings to his face. More often than not, you’ll find us egging on our friends, encouraging them to shake off their nerves, move past their fear of rejection, and let the love flow.

Ironically, the second we're the ones in the hot seat, however, we often clam up and have trouble sharing our feelings. But it's still sound relationship advice because it cuts to the heart of what keeps a bond healthy: clear and honest communication without playing games.

Advertisement

2. 'Don’t worry about it'

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

When a first date hasn’t texted for two days or you’re willing to bet he’ll forget your second anniversary — in other words, in any relationship situation you can’t control—the only reasonable thing to do is let it go.

And while we urge our friends to focus on anything other than what’s causing them to worry, we ourselves get lost in Compulsive Thought Land many times. But the truth is, 'don't worry about it' is surprisingly good relationship advice because it keeps things in perspective. Not every minor unanswered text needs to become a whole thing — brush it off and save your energy for the big stuff.

Advertisement

3. 'Overanalyzing his cryptic text will get you nowhere'

Raul Mellado Ortiz / Shutterstock

What did he mean by his simple “sure?” Maybe he meant he would rather do anything than attend the ballet by your side — or maybe he just meant “sure.”

We’d tell a friend to put her sleuthing skills to better use by snagging a fabulous date-night dress on sale, but we’d be staring nonstop at our phones trying to decipher the hidden meaning in that four-letter word.

Avoid wasted energy. Picking apart every emoji or slightly delayed repsone only fuels anxiety without giving you real answers.

Advertisement

4. 'Don’t text your ex'

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Don’t text him to rub in your new relationship, don’t text him sober and lonely — and no matter what, don’t text him while drinking. Texting an ex only leads to more heartache, period. (And yet, when we’re missing a man we once loved, it’s not always easy to stop before hitting Send.)

Avoiding texting an old flame prevents backsliding and protects your heart and healing. Reaching out only reopens old wounds and pulls you back into unhealthy patterns you worked so hard to leave behind.

Advertisement

5. 'Snooping is never a good idea'

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

If you find nothing, we tell our friends, and you’ll feel guilty. And if you find something, how are you going to tell him? The act of snooping is wrong, but the need to know is strong — much stronger than our own ability to resist sneaking a look at his vibrating phone when he leaves the room.

The reality is, though, snooping undermines the very trust a relationship needs to thrive. It fuels insecurity, too — looking through someone's texts or emails won't bring peace of mind; it usually only makes doubt and paranoia worse.

Advertisement

6. 'Go out with the nice guy'

MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

He may not have a serious appeal or arrive to pick you up on a motorcycle, but you can count on Mr. Nice Guy to come through in the ways that really matter. Mr. Nice Guy, we advise, is the man you marry. (But when we're being asked on date number three by a perfectly nice guy we're just not attracted to, do we make up a reason to say no? You bet we do.)

But nice guys have marriage written all over them for a reason: Kindness lasts while charm can fade, and traits like consistency and respect create lasting happiness.

Jillian Kramer is an award-winning storyteller. She's been featured in Food and Wine, Glamour, SELF, Brides, and Women's Health Magazine.