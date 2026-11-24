Everyone has their own personal tastes and expectations in a relationship. But sometimes, things can turn negative. There are certain phrases men shouldn't say to a woman he loves, but some things are more than just a red flag. Because when there's contempt, the relationship won't last.

10 phrases no man should ever say to a woman he loves:

1. 'You sound crazy'

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Women who are with emotionally immature men cringe a little when they hear this phrase. It's textbook gaslighting, and is a sign of a man who doesn't have the confidence to have a mature conversation.

No fully grown man should ever have the instinct to shut down their partner's feelings, at least if he wants a healthy relationship. Good, mature men make space for hard conversations and aren't afraid to be vulnerable. But manipulative, insecure men try to control how someone else feels to make their own lives easier.

As a 2023 study found, all 65 participants admitted that their partner had insulted them and demeaned them, calling them "crazy" and gaslighting them.

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"Gaslighters' insulting, unpredictable, and blame-ridden behavior significantly affected our participants' sense of self and their ability to trust others. Participants felt as though their self-concept was shrinking, that they were withering away, or somehow broken. They became more guarded and avoided new relationships," the study's lead author Willis Klein says.

2. 'You deserved that'

Boys deflect blame and run from apologies, while fully grown men take accountability for their behavior. When they make a mistake, their first instinct is to apologize and own up to it, rather than making someone feel bad for calling them out or shifting blame.

These kinds of men also urge the women they're with to become worse versions of themselves. As a study from USC and Stanford University suggests, behaviors like shifting blame are contagious. The more these insecure men do it, the more they bring out the worst in their partners.

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3. 'If you loved me, you would…'

It's a classic tactic of manipulators to say, "If you loved me, you'd do X, Y, and Z." They hold the kind of love that's supposed to be unconditional over their partner's head in order to get what they want. But they don't really care they're chipping away at trust and respect.

"Someone who uses manipulation in their relationships may rarely, if ever, accept responsibility for their behavior. Instead, they may point fingers at you, insist you “made them do it,” or imply they had the best intentions and you’re not valuing them enough," therapist Janet Brito reveals.

Nothing about love and respect should ever be transactional, so if a woman feels like they have to work for this bare minimum with a man, he's probably not the right person for her.

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4. 'You're acting just like her'

When it has to do with his mother or a mother-in-law, a phrase like "you're acting just like her" will never land well. It's never the right thing to say, especially in the middle of a heated argument or while trying to resolve a problem.

It's important to note that if a man uses his mother as a standard for the love he demands from you, he's not looking for a romantic partner. He's looking for another parent who is willing to offer unconditional love and sacrifice without having to inconvenience himself.

5. 'I work hard, I deserve to relax'

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Women who end up being parents to their lazy partners and husbands are often guilted for asking for the bare minimum. A relationship is never a 50/50 split when it comes to things like household chores, but one partner taking it all on is even less sustainable.

Still, so many women are still stuck taking on the majority of household and emotional labor, despite working and earning the same. They're given excuses and weaponized incompetence in the form of phrases like "you can do it better than I can."

6. 'I can do whatever I want'

The "I don't owe you anything" mindset is prevalent with immature men who don't consider their partner's needs. They don't owe their partner anything, but it's fair to also say that your partner can step back when they refuse to put in the bare minimum effort.

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"I can do whatever I want" should never come out of a grown man's mouth. When their partner asks for empathy or grace, they give it without question.

7. 'You're lucky I put up with you'

A phrase like this in a sarcastic, playful tone can feel flirty, but when it comes off passive-aggressive, it's nothing short of destructive. It might seem harmless, but remarks like this are toxic for a relationship, especially from men who use it as a form of manipulation.

According to psychologist Loren Soeiro, "Sometimes, communication between partners fails to achieve clarity and directness; sometimes it leans into passive-aggressive criticisms instead... These passive-aggressive slights... that undermining your partner in this way can have serious negative consequences for your relationship."

Men like this try to make their partners feel like they have no other option but to tolerate the misbehavior. They chip away at confidence and make them feel small. They may not care or understand that true commitment comes from trust, not obligation and fear.

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8. 'Stop doing that'

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Boundaries are great in a relationship, but there's a difference between setting a boundary and policing someone else's behavior. When a man says "stop doing that" or "you're embarrassing yourself" when a woman is just being herself, it's very harmful.

Insecure men are embarrassed by authentic women and feel small when they have to admit someone has more ambition or personality. If a man says this to a woman, it's probably in her best interest to run away and never look back.

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9. 'You shouldn't wear that'

On top of all the signs of insecurity and immaturity, a man who feels comfortable policing what their partner wears is nearly at the top of the list. And when it stems from a place of insecurity or shame, rather than genuine respect, it's a huge red flag.

As psychologist Timothy J. Legg points out, when someone is controlling, "They’ll try to mold you to suit their own interests by pressuring you to make changes to your appearance or the way you dress. They may throw out your favorite pair of jeans when you’re at work or refuse to leave the house unless you’re dressed a certain way." Advertisement

Anyone's fully grown son should respect his partner enough to trust her to dress herself however she wants. If she feels good and comfortable, there should be little to no discussion.

10. 'You're not allowed to do that'

There are some compromises that no self-respecting person should ever make in their relationship. So, if a man is trying to force his partner to change something that's a part of her honest identity or sense of self, he may use a phrase like this.

It's to cope with his own insecurity, but it's still a big warning sign. Becuase people who don't know how to control and cope themselves are the ones trying to control their partners, and it's never healthy.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.