If Someone's Your Actual Soulmate, You Won't Hear Them Say 5 Especially Hurtful Phrases

When you know, you know. Although this saying can be incredibly annoying, there is some truth to it. Your actual soulmate will never say hurtful things to make you feel like you're not good enough. Instead, they'll uplift you and encourage you to become a better version of yourself. They should believe in you, support you, and make you feel unconditionally loved.

Even if they're not overtly mean, sometimes there are nuances to the things people say. If you feel like your partner is saying something with a mean undertone, then follow your gut. Your actual soulmate won't make you feel like you have to earn their love or constantly question where you stand. That's why these five phrases hurt so much when they come from someone who's supposed to be on your side.

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Your actual soulmate would never say these 5 hurtful phrases to you:

1. 'You're not good enough'

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Your soulmate should uplift you. They should encourage you to try new things and to accept new opportunities. If you feel like your partner is holding you back, whether in your career or maybe your social life, then they're not your soulmate. Good partners grow together, and they challenge each other because they see the potential in each other. Your soulmate will believe in you even when you don't.

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2. 'I can always find someone else'

Your soulmate will not manipulate you. Period. If you feel like you have to act a certain way because you believe your partner will leave you, they have probably been manipulating you. Your soulmate will not make you feel disposable. According to relationship writer Sheri Stritof, regularly feeling worn out, afraid, or unsure of your feelings around your partner can be a sign of emotional manipulation. Follow your gut instinct when it comes to recognizing what is occurring." If your partner makes you believe they will leave you for another person, they are not the right person for you (or anybody, for that matter).

3. 'I regret being with you'

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Your soulmate won't tell you this in a relationship, period. If your partner says they regret the relationship, then they are not the one for you. Your actual soulmate will cherish your relationship and will make that known.

If a partner tells you they regret being with you, first of all, don't think you are the only one. Hearing this might hurt, but it can also tell you a lot about how your partner views the relationship. Your actual soulmate will make you feel loved, not like being with you was a mistake.

4. 'If you love me, you'll do this'

This is another classic manipulation tactic. Insecure people in relationships try to test their partner's devotion to them by saying things like, "If you loved me, you would.” Your actual soulmate will feel secure enough in the relationship not to say immature things like that. Stritof also explains that constantly apologizing or doubting yourself can be signs you're being manipulated. Your soulmate won't make you feel any of those things.

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5. 'You should stay with me instead of going with your friends or family'

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An occasional request to stay together isn't necessarily controlling, but repeatedly pressuring you to cancel plans or avoid loved ones is. In an unhealthy relationship, your partner may try to make you spend less time with loved ones, or say bad things about them to shape how you see them.

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If your partner is controlling what you do and who you see, that's worth paying attention to. Your real soulmate will respect your relationships with friends and family, and won't pressure you to give them up.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.