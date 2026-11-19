Narcissists think very highly of themselves, which makes it difficult to set boundaries when you’re in a relationship with one. Not being in control is foreign territory for them. The moment you start to both set and assert boundaries, they’ll push back against them to see how much you’re still willing to let them in with some super manipulative tactics.

After you set boundaries with a narcissist, they’ll try to test them in these specific ways

1. They send random messages just to see if you’ll respond

Prostock-studio via Canva

Advertisement

Narcissists want to control everyone around them. Mayo Clinic explains that it's part of the special treatment they expect. So, even when you set a boundary, they can’t accept it.

One of the things they do pretty often is send completely random messages. The actual messages are pointless, but they want to see if you still care enough to reply. This is a dangerous way for them to inch back into your life because meaningless talking points don’t seem like a reason for you to put your defenses up. But any contact from a narcissist won’t end well, even if it seems harmless at first.

Advertisement

2. They love bomb you after keeping their distance

Narcissists are big fans of love bombing because it gets them exactly what they want. Psychologist Alaina Tiani, PhD, said, “Over time, those grand gestures are an effort to manipulate you and make you feel indebted to and dependent on them.”

When you start setting boundaries, a narcissist might act like they’re respecting your wishes at first. Then, just when you think you’re free of them, they show up again and shower you with attention and gifts to change your mind. That’s not a sign that they’ve seen the error of their ways. They just think they can get on your good side again through supposed generosity.

3. They stir up nostalgia for the good times

Dragonimages via Canva

Advertisement

We’re used to thinking of nostalgia as a good thing, but it isn’t always. Psychology professor Krystine Batcho said that people who want “to escape into the imagined, idealized world of a prior era” are experiencing historical nostalgia, which usually comes from “a deep dissatisfaction with the present.”

Narcissists definitely aren’t above weaponizing nostalgia. They remind you of all of the good times you had together so that you want to go back and relive them. If they can convince you that you can be that happy again, they might get you to ignore your boundaries.

4. They make themselves look like the helpless victim

When narcissists are desperate to get their way, they frequently turn to a manipulation tactic known as DARVO. That stands for deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender. They know that you’re the one who was hurt by their bad behavior, but they try to turn the tables in the last stage of DARVO so you feel bad for them.

Advertisement

Marriage and family therapist Carrie Ann Cleveland described it perfectly when she said, “They portray themselves as the one being wronged, so you look like the aggressor.” Then, you might take so much pity on them that you let them back in.

5. They ask mutual friends how you’re doing

JackF from Getty Images via Canva

You can take your boundaries seriously and block every path of direct communication a narcissist has with you, but there’s still a chance they could keep tabs on you. If you have mutual friends, they’ll probably be able to pick up information without raising any red flags.

Advertisement

Psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis, LCSW, called these friends flying monkeys, which she defines as “informants who give messages back to your abuser that they can use to further inflict harm.” A lot of people don’t even realize they’re doing this, which makes it extra tricky.

Gillis recommends cutting ties with friends you don’t trust completely. Anyone else could unintentionally share information about you that you don’t want that narcissist to have.

6. They spread rumors about you to get a reaction

It might sound crazy to think of yourself as the target of a smear campaign, but that’s exactly what narcissists do, according to Shahida Arabi, MA, who researches and writes about the behavior.

Advertisement

She explained, “This is a form of gaslighting intended to manage your image in the public eye to ensure that no one would believe you are being abused.” Basically, they think they can get to you by ruining your reputation.

While this is totally unfair, they’re hoping you’ll give them a really strong reaction that they can also use against you. It’s best to stay silent instead.

7. They have endless excuses for reaching out to you

A narcissist can’t stand the thought of being forgotten, so they won’t give you a chance to do that. Somehow, they’ll always have an excuse for contacting you, so you can never fully get rid of them.

Advertisement

Although it’s not always easy, therapist John Kim, LMFT, thinks it’s best to cut off contact after a breakup. He noted, “What you need is to stop giving them access to your emotions.”

Without doing that, there’s always a chance that they could sidestep your boundaries and become a part of your life again before you even know how it happened.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.