13 Phrases Guys Who Secretly Like You Use In Daily Conversation

You've been dating for months, or maybe longer. Your new man seems like a perfect match for you. But how can you know for sure? You don't want to waste your time with the wrong guy, and lately, your radar has been off.

Perhaps he's the quiet type. It appears he cares for you based on his actions. Still, the phrases he uses matter, and every word is like a breadcrumb, indicating he secretly likes you a lot.

Here are thirteen phrases guys who secretly like you use in daily conversation:

1. 'You are beautiful — inside and out'

My boyfriend said this to me early on in our relationship, and my heart melted. Let the other guys go solely for looks; your guy appreciates everything about you.

Research from the Journal of Happiness Studies found that the recognition and demonstrated appreciation of a partner's strengths significantly enhanced relationship quality. The women in the couples showed greater demonstrated appreciation and greater relationship enhancement than their male partners. So if a guy breaks the social mold is shows appreciation for your strengths, this is a sign he is into you.

2. 'I love your smile'

Q88 via Shutterstock

This is the man who will want to spend his entire life trying to make you smile over and over again.

Head nods, Duchenne smiles, gesticulation, and forward leans were identified as indicators to predict the initiation of love as well as the potential for future commitment by a study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. So, every time he leans in and smiles at you, he is falling a little bit more in love.

3. 'Here’s my take'

If he is openly willing to give you his honest perspective on a tricky situation, or the new dress you bought, you will want to hear it (well, mostly). He cares enough to voice his opinion.

However, he doesn't expect you to fall in line with what he thinks. He knows you have a fantastic mind, and you are the one best equipped to know what's right for you.

4. 'What do you think?'

Your beau asks your opinion because it matters to him. You matter to him, and he wants your insight.

This shows he respects you. If he asks this question for the little things that come up, he will ask it for the bigger ones that will arise later on, too. He already considers you his partner.

5. 'I support you'

He is not you, and he is not going to always agree with your course of action. At the same time, if he can stand by you and your decisions, you've got one awesome guy.

A 2008 study explored the supportive communicative process of commitment in couples. The couples who expressed interest in commitment were successful when their desire for commitment was equal, clearly expressed, and conveyed with supportive positivity.

6. 'I'm sorry'

Asier Romero via Shutterstock

It takes a genuinely humble man to admit his mistakes. If it's clear that he's learned from the experience, snatch him up for good.

You want someone who isn't going to cover up his flaws, someone comfortable in his skin, willing to grow, and to become a better person.

7. 'You look cute'

Even though you need to know he loves you for your personality, compliments like these will keep your relationship exciting. Face it, you want to feel desired and gorgeous. Bonus points if he says this when you're in your pajamas, looking disheveled first thing in the morning.

8. 'You’ve got this'

Whether it's a big presentation at work or a stressful conversation you're anticipating with a family member, your man knows you are confident and capable. He sees it, and so should you. He's your biggest cheerleader.

Your brilliant guy knows that motivating and encouraging you will help you realize your hopes and dreams. And when you do, he'll be right there celebrating with you.

9. 'I've got this'

When you're sick in bed with a fever, or you're up to your neck in deadlines, laundry, or child-rearing, he tells you not to worry about a thing.

An extraordinary man will prioritize your self-care over his. He's not concerned about a shopping list the length of his arm or even mopping up your vomit. He's lessening your burdens, and you are the luckiest woman around.

10. 'You're hilarious'

Your guy prioritizes fun, and he knows you bring fun to him. Laughter is a great stress reliever. Couples who laugh together stay together. And who doesn't want a lifetime of lightness and joy?

"Humor stimulates multiple physiological systems that decrease levels of stress hormones, such as cortisol and epinephrine, and increase the activation of the mesolimbic dopaminergic reward system," according to a 2017 study.

11. 'I trust you'

Dragana Gordic via Shutterstock

Trust is a massive deal to guys. If your man can be vulnerable with you and confide his deepest desires and secrets, you're set to build an unbreakable bond. What you'll get with this guy is a heart connection.

12. 'I love you'

It may go without saying that he should tell you this. Even so, declaring those three little words makes a difference to you. He doesn't have to say it every day. But he does have to say it when it counts — and with ease.

13. 'I know'

With this statement, he is acknowledging your feelings. He gets you like no other, and he's there for you with compassion you've never experienced before.

After saying "I know", nothing else needs to be said. Instead, a touch, a squeeze of your hand, or the drying of a tear, speaks volumes. This man will be there when you've suffered a major disappointment or loss, in your most emotional, painful hour.

If your guy routinely uses these expressions, congratulations! You've hit the jackpot with this man. Stick with him, and you are destined to have a bright future together.

If not, don't give up on him just yet. Listen to him a little closer before you show him the door. Give him a chance to reveal whether he is either worthy of being yours or better off with someone else.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.