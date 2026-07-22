10 Phrases Men Say Once They've Mentally & Emotionally Checked Out Of A Relationship

There's a real "point of no return" in dying relationships: disconnection. When couples stop caring about each other and checking in, the relationship is as good as gone.

When there's a lack of consideration, there's often nothing left to say. While this experience can be quietly haunting, men who have mentally and emotionally checked out of a relationship will often say phrases that are red flags.

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Phrases men say in a relationship once they've emotionally and mentally checked out

1. 'What do you want me to say?'

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Instead of considering their partner's feelings or going out of their way to support them when they're going through something, checked out men avoid and deflect. "What do you want me to say?" comes in place of "What can I do for you?"

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They're not interested in putting in any effort, unless it's clear and easy to figure out what they should do. Even then, it feels impossible for partners in these disconnected relationships to get on the same page about what the other needs.

2. 'It's not a big deal'

Trying to add context to a situation and have a productive conversation is one thing. Saying "it's not a big deal" to a partner who's expressing their concerns or emotions is just plain invalidating and dismissive.

People want to be heard and understood, no matter what kind of relationship they're in. That's why phrases like this are so hurtful, especially coming from a partner who's supposed to support you but is the source of your pain.

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3. 'I'm just not feeling it'

When there's affection or a conversation that needs to be had, the best partners lean in, even when they're "not feeling it." But for these kinds of male partners, "I'm not feeling it" is an avoidance excuse.

They lean out of a relationship when it's not easy and convenient, despite these moments of discomfort being predictors of longevity and well-being.

It's okay to not be in a good mood. It's okay to have bad days. But a consistent pattern of this behavior without any explanation or vulnerability is a major red flag.

4. 'Whatever, I don't care'

Not caring is the point of no return that experts always talk about in relationships. Being angry and having strong differing opinions is one thing, but not caring at all should be a huge warning sign.

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When men are truly emotionally and mentally checked out, and using phrases like "I don't care" more than anything else, it takes even more intention to get back to a good place.

5. 'Cool'

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One-word answers like this are found in the best of relationships, especially when a partner is stressed or overwhelmed. But if they start happening over time and become a pattern, usually with a very specific tone and in place of vulnerability, it could be a sign of emotional disengagement.

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A man who uses "cool" and "whatever" all the time doesn't care about having real conversations. He cares about shutting down arguments that require effort and protecting his peace at the expense of a healthy relationship. There are all kinds of reasons he might have shut down, but there's still a lack of effort.

6. 'I'm not having this argument'

When a man is no longer willing to have hard conversations, there's a chance he's checked out. He doesn't care if he hurts his partner's feelings. He only cares about protecting his comfort, even if that means saying things like "I'm not having this argument" when it's necessary.

There's clearly more energy going into avoidance than there is engagement and effort.

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7. 'I can't do anything right with you'

Checked out partners seem to put more effort into creating problems than they do solving them, usually because they're looking for a justification to leave. Even if it's subconscious, they're creating issues and calling their partner out for things that are truly their responsibility to manage.

It's all so they can find an "out" in the relationship or even validate their inner turmoil. It's easy to play the blame game, but in the long run, it's the discomfort of hard conversations and effort that help couples grow back together.

8. 'I don't know what you expect from me'

Partners who are truly checked out of their relationships typically weaponize ignorance to get out of putting in effort or being called out for it. They say, "I don't know what you expect from me," as if their effort is someone else's responsibility, and not something most people do in the name of unconditional love and support.

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A relationship suffers when partners put in little to no effort, but it's especially dire when they start expecting their partners to ask for every single thing they need. It's a team effort to build a relationship, but it can take just one partner with these tendencies to dismantle it.

9. 'I'm trying here'

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When they're clearly not trying or making an effort at all, a disconnected man still says, "I'm trying here." They don't want to be the reason why a relationship breaks up, but they're also not willing to invest any effort in saving it.

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Issues get swept under the rug. They try to justify all kinds of excuses. They say phrases like this, but their actions tell an entirely different story.

10. 'Here we go again'

Nothing's changing, and they're not putting in any effort to express their issues. And yet, a completely checked out man still says things like "here we go again" when the same arguments come back up. It's clear they're holding onto resentment, but they don't care enough to actually express what the concern is and resolve it.

At this point, usually after months or years of arguing constantly, the most insidious part of a broken relationship is this disconnection. Neither partner is all that interested in making it work, and they start becoming strangers in the same home.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.