People Who Share Profound Love For Each Other Usually Do 5 Things Casually In Everyday Life

When two people share a profound love that reaches beyond surface attraction, their relationship takes on a sacred quality that transforms ordinary moments into genuine expressions of connection. It's refined through a few casual things that, done with regular frequency, honor the special bond between two people.

People who share a profound love usually do these things casually in everyday life:

1. They love each other for who they are

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Having a profound love with your partner means loving them for who stands before today, not the hope of who they will become tomorrow. Falling in love with potential is a big mistake — and psychologists agree. "Unconditional love provides us with a safe space where we are accepted fully; a relationship in which we can be our authentic selves and be loved empathically, receiving empathy and appreciation. When we are loved unconditionally, we grow toward our full potential," psychologist Dr. Lori Beth Bisbey explained.

Advertisement

2. They let their guard down

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

The bottom line is: you can't have profound love without first being vulnerable. Putting yourself in positions of vulnerability in other areas of your life will help exercise this vulnerability muscle. While it can be intimidating to open up due to fears of rejection, experts consistently point to the benefits of embracing emotional openness within a partnership. Embracing vulnerability can be liberating and lead to more self-acceptance of your partner, as well as yourself.

Advertisement

3. People who share a profound love make each other a priority

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Approach your profound love as intentionally as you do your work. Choose who and what you want in a relationship rather than just making it work with whoever chooses you. One study found that being intentional with the partner you choose signifies a conscious choice to prioritize the relationship, as opposed to passively allowing the relationship to drift (no bueno!) or relying solely on initial feelings of infatuation, which never last long-term.

Advertisement

4. They align on the important stuff

AYO Production / Shutterstock

Creating your "core values list" is the most important exercise you can do when thinking about compatibility in a partner. Your values are your guiding principles, akin to your personal rulebook. If you try to live with someone who has a different set of rules, it's not going to work. Spend time fully understanding what you value most and why, and watch a profound love come to you sooner than you think.

Advertisement

5. People like this know when to seek help

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

I preach to my clients constantly that our belief is our reality. If you know your belief system (about marriage or relationships) needs support, I suggest beginning with monitoring what content you intake (via the news, social media, etc.) and whom you surround yourself with.

I can't say enough about the growth that comes from mentorship, whether it’s for romance, business, or just life in general. Mentors, especially couples who have successfully navigated the ups and downs of married life, offer valuable insights and strategies for maintaining a thriving relationship. A 2023 study confirmed that having marriage mentors can help couples develop healthy communication skills and conflict resolution techniques to manage the inevitable challenges that arise. Don't be afraid to seek help in your relationship when you need it; that's a core sign you have a profound love you want to work on.

Paul C. Brunson, co-host of Married At First Sight UK, serves as Head of Global Research at Tinder. An American-born relationship expert, entrepreneur, and television host now based in London, he also co-hosts Celebs Go Dating and is a relationship consultant on Lorraine.