Men Who Love You Deeply But Don't Know How To Say Usually Do 11 Things Instead

Reading a book by its cover is the downfall of many first impressions and rough times in a relationship. You can never tell what's going on in someone else's mind without them letting you know. So, instead of emphasizing a man's words, look at what's going on below the surface for the signs he loves you. Men may not say 'I love you' every minute of the day, but they may do a few other things that suggest the love they have for you is profound, even if they have trouble saying it out loud.

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Men who love you deeply but don't know how to say it usually do these things instead:

1. They let you see who they really are

There are no facades and no pretenses when the two of you are together. He might have to wear a thousand different masks to deal with the outside world, but with you, he is nothing but his genuine self. In you, he has found his perfect haven where there is no need to hide any of his flaws. With you, he has found the comfort to be happy in his skin.

2. They never ask you to change

He is comfortable being himself with you, and he will make sure you feel the same. You will never feel as if every move you make is being judged by his careful gaze. He will never ask you to change because he does not think of you as something that needs improvement.

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3. Men who love you deeply don't keep secrets

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There are no secrets and no skeletons in the closet when it comes to him. He is comfortable enough with you not to hide anything. And he also respects you enough not to cause you any grief over such matters. He trusts you and the bond you share with him to reveal everything about him, good and bad.

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4. Their actions speak louder than their words

He loves you, and he makes sure that you know it. He is always straightforward about his affection for you. There are no hints sprinkled here and there to keep you hooked on him. His words and behavior leave no stone unturned in making you feel like the queen of his world.

He doesn’t want or need you to be constantly on your toes just so he can feel powerful. He’d never want to cause you any anxiety over the relationships because of his conduct.

5. Men who are deeply in love care about your convenience

If he sees you are too tired after a long day, he will volunteer to cook the food even though it was your turn that night. If he knows you need something, then he will try to get it from the supermarket so you don’t have to go out of your way.

He will take care of the little things without much ado. He wants to make your life as easy as possible. This is part of the emotional work of a relationship and is a significant factor in how healthy it is.

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6. They don’t hesitate to share financial info

Finance is usually a very delicate topic, and people keep their profits and losses to themselves. But if he is looking to build a future with you, he will share his financial details, past and present, with you because he knows it is not just about him.

Sharing financial information is a very crucial indicator that a person wants to share a future with you. Thus, he is not afraid of any judgment or reprimands from you because he knows that, at the end of the day, it is not his money alone.

7. Men who love you know your preferences

The world seems to have forgotten the real reason behind gift-giving. It is never about the most expensive or shiny package; it is about the most thoughtful. He keeps your needs and likes in mind when he is looking for a gift for you.

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He doesn’t even care about the occasion. If he sees something you want or need, he will get it for you, even though it might be four months until Christmas. Even you will be surprised at how he seems to remember the little details of your life and gets you things that would be more helpful and useful than pretty and shiny.

8. Their priorities are in line

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Talking about gifts, he knows the best gift you can give someone is your time. So you will see him giving you his time, making you a priority. It doesn’t mean he will overlook his other commitments. He will just manage his time in such a way that you never feel neglected or ignored.

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9. They want to know everything about you

He is genuinely interested in knowing what is going on in your life and what all happened to make you into the person that you are today. He wants to make up for the lost time when he didn’t know you and would be equally eager to tell you everything about himself as well.

10. Men like this seek your advice

Another indicator, after the full financial disclosure, that he wants to spend his life with you is how he makes plans, both short-term and long-term, keeping you in mind. He thinks of you as his life partner, and so he knows that you have an equal say in his life.

So he will never decide on anything unless he knows you will be cool with it too. He will also give proper importance to your vision of the future so the two of you can create a life together.

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11. They don't hide anything from you

There is nothing in his life or his phone that he thinks is too off-limits for you. He wants you to know and feel that both of you are together now, and therefore, there is no longer any part of his life that he wants hidden from you. His mobile and computer are all yours to explore if you feel like it.

A 2021 study found that "the majority of couples have access to each other's devices, but may have explicit or implicit boundaries on how this access is to be used." This is just one more of the gestures to prove he does not have anything to hide from you and, therefore, doesn’t mind letting you in on all the secrets.

Most of all, when a man loves you deeply, you become his reason to smile. He is so much in love with you that your happiness and joy are enough to fill his world with the same because, in a way, you are his world now. He will celebrate all your victories, minor and major ones alike, because he knows you’ll be there to share his as well.

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You should have no problem feeling safe and secure as long as you pay attention to his actions. It may be something small, like buying your favorite chocolate randomly or watching your favorite shows with you (even if he can't stand them).

Don't let "I love you" fool you, though. Words are meaningless if the actions do not line up. Taking a mental note of whether or not he helps you out when you're busy or not feeling well could help warn you of some red flags. It's always the little things that matter the most.

Mykh Goldstein is an author and an artist currently working on his first novel, as well as an avid writer with expertise in spirituality, relationships, astrology, and self-development.

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