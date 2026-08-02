People Who Share An Enduring Love For Each Other Usually Do 9 Things Casually In Everyday Life

Do you dream of the perfect relationship with your husband or wife? Most of us do. But having a happy marriage is not quite as easy or magical as it's portrayed in the movies! Healthy relationships where two people have an enduring love for each other take persistence, dedication, self-awareness, and faith. While you might have the best intentions, without doing the right things — and good news, most of them are things you casually do in everyday life — you might not be as effective in your daily efforts to improve your love.

Advertisement

People with an enduring love for each other often do these things casually:

1. They get to know themselves

How can you get to know your partner if you don’t know yourself? Getting to know yourself takes time and dedication. Ask yourself some deep questions such as:

What do I want in my life?

What makes me happy?

What gives me satisfaction?

What makes me angry?

What do I want to be doing in ten years?

What makes me uptight?

What do I fear?

Reflect on these questions through the sensations of your body, the emotions of the heart, and the quiet of the mind.

Body: You can do something physical like yoga, dance, walk, run, gardening, or sports to get in touch with the sensations of your body. Take time to notice what is going on. Your body will help you to acknowledge what is going on and is less likely to lie than compared to your mind. Warmth and relaxation in the body suggest you are getting healthier. Tightness and a lack of energy indicate you are experiencing disease.

Advertisement

Heart: To get in touch with your heart, notice what is going on in your chest area. Is it warm or cold? Does it feel relaxed or tight? How aware are you of your chest area? A warm and comfortable chest suggests you have an open heart. A cold and constricted chest suggests a closed heart. To open it requires you to breathe in your chest area. Often, guided meditation and yoga can be of great help. Stay open to what your heart is trying to tell you.

Head: How busy is your head? Do you have a lot of conversations going on in your head? Too much going on in your head can create a lot of anxiety. Decisions can be overwhelming because your mind has too much going on at the same time. The best way to quiet the mind is to do something physical like walking, running, dancing, gardening, or something else. Other excellent practices are meditation and taking time to breathe intentionally. Find out what works best for you.

2. People who share an enduring love focus on healthy communication

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Advertisement

When you need to communicate with your loved one, you can enhance your communication with this daily practice. Stand or sit at the same level as your partner.

Look each other in the eyes.

Be aware of each other's body language.

Ask questions for clarification if needed.

Say in your own words what you heard your partner say.

Use "I" statements. Take responsibility for what you say.

Do not blame. Stay curious about what your partner is trying to tell you.

Keep communication open.

Make sure that you are grounded before you talk to your partner. Take a few deep breaths if you are feeling upset, and if you can't talk now, make arrangements to speak at another time.

3. They deal with conflict rather than avoid it

Conflict happens every time there are at least two different opinions in a room. It's normal and can be healthy. When there are minor misinterpretations but a resolution is possible, clarify what each of you intended to say.

Advertisement

If it is a more complex debate, you will require more time to work toward a resolution that will be satisfactory to all involved. Intentional listening takes time and requires open minds, hearts, and bodies that are grounded.

If you felt hurt by something your love has said or done, you need to be clear with them as to what you experienced, felt, and thought. Keep your conversation descriptive rather than judgmental. Give your partner a chance to respond.

If you did something wrong, admit your error and show your partner that you won’t do it again. If you didn't do anything wrong, don’t appease your partner to make them happy. Appeasing is destructive to the relationship. Working through conflict should be a win-win.

4. They play

At the beginning of your relationship, it is always easy because you are in love. You can not get enough of each other. But as the relationship continues, you need to choose to stay in love. A good way to nurture your love is to play together. What do you enjoy doing as a couple?

Advertisement

Do you like to play games? What kind do you like?

Do you enjoy going to live theater?

Do you enjoy reading out loud a book to each other?

Do you enjoy singing? How about joining a community or church choir?

Do you surprise each other with gifts such as a bouquet or a ticket to a show?

Make sure you have enough time to enjoy each other's company. Do it at a time when you both have the energy to enjoy it.

5. People who like show love in little ways

There are many ways you can express and share that deep, enduring love with your life partner. Show love by:

Looking into each other's eyes

Holding hands

Cuddling on the sofa and bed

Kissing

Listening deeply to each other's stories

Enjoying a dinner out together

Doing something your spouse loves but you haven't done or tried

Let each other know what you need to feel loved and let your partner know what you enjoy. Don’t expect your partner to read your mind. In the end, be thankful they can’t know all your thoughts.

Advertisement

6. They keep their own friends

You need friends whether or not you are in a close relationship; no one person can provide all you need in life. Friends are the spice of life. They bring out different qualities in you that your spouse would. They are also there to give you another perspective on your relationship. When you are so close to another person, it can be difficult to see the truth.

You need a friend more than you need a spouse. As a human being, you are intended to live in a relationship with others. You can not survive in our world without others. We are so interconnected that when one person hurts, we all hurt. When a person succeeds, we are all better off.

7. They forgive, even if they don't necessarily forget

Forgiveness is one of the most misunderstood concepts. Forgiveness is a process. It can take a long time, even years. The goal of forgiveness is to release you from the negative experience so that the memory will cease to poison your life in the future.

Advertisement

In close relationships, forgiveness plays a vital role in learning from our mistakes. Forgiveness creates room for you and your partner to learn from your own or your partner's error of judgment.

8. People whose love is enduring support their partner's passions

StockPhotoDirectors / Shutterstock

Over time, you need to be able to live out your passions, whether that's your non-profit, your love of scuba-diving, or your desire to travel. If your partner loves you, they will support you in living this out. You may not be able to do everything you like, but in the end, you need a relationship where over the long-term you are going to be satisfied with how you are living your life.

Advertisement

If you keep putting your life on hold to meet the needs of your partner, this will eventually backfire. If you don’t honor yourself in the relationship, tension, in the end, will build up to the point that it flares into anger and resentment.

You and your partner need to find a way to honor both of you. When you are both happy, you have the best chance for a joy-filled relationship. To do this, you both need to express what you honestly desire in life. In the end, it needs to be a win-win solution.

Advertisement

9. They don't abandon themselves

To enjoy your relationship, you need to take good care of yourself. You are most happy when you take time to rest, eat well, get enough sleep, have a healthy balance between work and play, and get enough exercise. No one feels romantic and alluring when they are exhausted.

So if the love between you feels less than enduring, you might want to check if you are both taking care of yourselves. If you are always fighting, you might both be too tired and stressed to think clearly. If you find yourself stressed and tired, get help. See how you can better organize your life so you can slow down. Are you trying to do too much? Do you have a hard time saying no? What is blocking you from taking the time to care for yourself?

Then, take one step at a time to add self-care into your daily life. You might need to let go of things that you have no interest in; the reality is that there is only so much time in your day to do what is important to and for you.

Healthy relationships between husbands and wives are never easy. It is a lifelong commitment, but if you both are willing to see this as a great adventure, you will be rewarded with surprise and joy. The moment your partner doesn't surprise you, or you stop growing emotionally and spiritually, suggests your relationship is getting stuck. If you practice these casual things in everyday life (and so does your partner), you dramatically increase your chances of having a long, enduring type of love.

Advertisement

Roland Legge is a Life Coach with REL Consultants who works with individuals, couples, families, and executives to help them to be the best they can be.