People Who Share A Core Love For Each Other Usually Do 3 Things Casually In Everyday Life

When two people share a core love for each other, that love often transforms into something extraordinary. Core-deep love is a way of being with another person that shapes how they exist in the world together: It lives in the quiet consistencies and gentle rhythms that two people create when they're truly committed to nurturing what they've found — but there's a catch: three casual things need to be present in everyday life for that core love to actually last.

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People who share a core love usually do these things casually:

1. They admire each other

If you're going to share a major part of your life with another person, the other person must have some lasting qualities that you truly admire. It's less important what exactly these admirable qualities are. If the admiration is genuine, it will show in your attitude towards them: They will feel admired, and feeling admired feels great. They will want to stick around. Deep admiration reflects a high level of intimacy, which is a core aspect of the triangular theory of love, alongside passion and commitment.

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2. People like this actually respect each other

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When you truly respect another person, you will care about their opinions, likes and dislikes, dreams and hopes for the future. You will not put them down. You will not belittle, criticize, or blame them. You will treat them well, and as a result, they will feel respected ... and, well, feeling respected feels great. Mutual respect is a fundamental aspect of deeply loving relationships, as it demonstrates that two people value each other's worth and feelings.

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3. People who love each other from their core trust one another

When you fully trust another person, you won’t feel the need to question the truthfulness of what they are saying or make random guesses as to whether your relationship is going well. You won’t be afraid of telling them your innermost secrets, and you won’t fear that your partner will cheat on you when you are not around. Your trust will show up in your attitude towards the other person, and as a result, they will feel trustworthy. Feeling trustworthy, like the above points, feels great and makes a person want to stick around to keep nurturing this core-deep love with you.

Berit “Brit” Brogaard, D.M.Sci., Ph.D., is a professor of philosophy and Director of the Brogaard Lab for Multisensory Research at the University of Miami. Her work has been featured on MSNBC, Daily Mail, TIME, Psychology Today, and ABC News.