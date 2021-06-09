The Image You See First In This Personality Test Reveals What You Find Least Attractive In Love

For most men and women, there's at least a brief moment when we're first dating and falling in love with someone new when we find this person and everything about them so attractive we're willing to believe they just about hung the moon.

The idea that they may have any flaws or personality traits that could possibly annoy us is unthinkable.

We've all seen someone through this lens, as an optical illusion created by our blooming love and intense attraction.

And speaking on behalf of every other person who once thought the object of their affection was perfect, all I can say to the first time lovers out there is just give it a little time.

No matter how much you may love someone and no matter how attracted to them you may be, the truth of the matter is that they are human beings and so are you. We are none of us perfect, and that's just a fact.

You can love someone and they can still do or say something that makes you want to walk away forever. Even if you can't possibly imagine something could bother you about your partner, I promise you, we all have our things.

To prove this point, this personality test is here to help you figure out exactly which personality traits you're least attracted to.

All you have to do is look at the picture below and make a mental note of the image you see first.

Then, scroll down to find out what this optical illusion-based personality test reveals about you secretly find the least attractive when you're falling in love.

If you saw...

1. The man's face in profile

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this optical illusion was the man's face in profile, the thing you secretly find least attractive when it comes to love is a stubborn streak.

One of the things you adore about your significant other is the way they command a room. There are leaders and followers in this life, and you couldn't be more proud of the fact that you're paired up with a leader.

Sometimes they are going to be wrong, however, and when they are wrong, they are so not going to accept it. In fact, they will do the opposite of accepting that they are wrong. Prepare for them to dig in their darn heels and stay there.

Want to weather the storm? Try not to sink to their level.

2. The red curtain

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this optical illusion was the red curtain, the thing you secretly find least attractive when it comes to love is a flare for the dramatic.

When you first met your partner, you loved how they were the center of attention wherever you two went. You felt so lucky to be with someone so charming and entertaining.

But that charm can turn into something wretched when the two of you are fighting and they become grandiose and start trying to play dirty. Do your best to leave when this happens. Don't play their game, or you might wind up saying something that you will only regret later.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

3. The angry man

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this optical illusion was the angry man, the thing you secretly find least attractive when it comes to love is a short temper.

You love people who are brimming with passion and your partner is definitely one of them, but they've got a short fuse. Luckily, it's almost never directed your way.

When your partner loses their temper with you, do not engage. Nothing will make them more angry, and in the long-run they will learn that if they want to speak to you about something important, they'll have to do it from a place of calm.

4. The man on his knees

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this optical illusion was the man's profile, the thing you secretly find least attractive when it comes to love is neediness.

When you two fell in love, you couldn't get over how into you this person seemed to be. They treated you like royalty and wanted to spend every waking minute with you. It made you feel so special.

Now it's a little exhausting, it's like they're always around, and what was once nice is now suffocating. Ask for what you need and tell your partner when you need some time to yourself. If they're worth keeping around they'll understand and give you the space you need.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.