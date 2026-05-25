People Everyone Seems To Like Usually Give Off These 3 Chill Vibes Everywhere They Go

Do you ever feel uptight, nervous, or anxious around a particular person you want to impress and wish there was a way you could just relax and feel more confident? What if you could walk into a room and completely take command of the room simply by the way you walk and carry yourself? Getting people to like and notice you doesn't have to be difficult; likability is actually very teachable.

The people who strut into a room and can put others at ease are working with something much more subtle than charisma. They're working with straight chill. It's in their body language and the overall chill energy they naturally emanate.

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The people everyone seems to like usually give off these three chill vibes:

1. They radiate chill energy

A. C. / Unsplash+

"Having confidence means that you believe in and feel emotionally secure about yourself. It means you have healthy self-esteem and a sense of self. Confidence involves feeling self-assured in an unassuming, chill way, rather than being pretentious or arrogant about your abilities."

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— Dr. Yvonne Thomas, psychologist

A person who radiates calm, chill energy is a person people instantly like. And the best part about energy? You don’t need to have natural charisma or be born with model good looks to nurture good energy because energy comes from within.

2. They are authentic and don't pretend to be anyone they're not

"People with a history of people-pleasing behavior tend to be more vulnerable to being manipulated in abusive or narcissistic relationships."

— Dr. Annie Tanasugarn, behaviorial expert & relationship coach

Being authentic is not about contorting yourself to be someone you’re not. Research from San Francisco State University explains how the people everyone seems to just like are great at dropping the fakey nonsense and false sheen of 'perfection' — we all know perfection isn't real, right? — that you've been holding all your life and letting your true, natural power shine through. People like real people, period; it's not rocket science, guys.

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3. People everyone seems to like have a softness to them

"After decades of therapy, making someone feel comfortable and at ease allows them to feel freer to chat and be vulnerable. It's all about making respectful room for the other person to feel empowered to open up. They feel safe confiding in you because you show them attention with softness and without judgment."

— Dr. Gloria Brame, therapist

Isn’t that something? Any person can learn how to be more likable to others simply by tapping into their natural softness. People are drawn and magnetized to a person when they feel relaxed and vulnerable around them. It's honestly that simple: When you make someone feel good and safe and welcome in your presence, they're going to want to be around you more.

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YourTango experts are a group of relationship, life, and wellness experts who aim to promote healthier lives and happier relationships.