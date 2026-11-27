"Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate." That was how Shakespeare wooed someone in Sonnet 18, so maybe that was how romance was defined in the 1580s.

You or I may not define romance by a man writing us a sonnet (though it wouldn't hurt), but that's mostly because modern times have changed the perception of what's romantic. In fact, what's considered romantic can change just as rapidly from decade to decade, and what was considered swoon-worthy in the 60s might give people the ick today.

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Every decade from the 50s to the 80s defines being romantic differently:

In the 50s and 60s, there was no such thing as red flags when it came to romantic gestures. Everything from pop culture to dating tropes would not fly today. James Bond was considered the cat's meow back in the day, and, sorry, Sean Connery, but that just wouldn't and shouldn't be considered appropriate now. All that's to say that romance changes based on what's going on in the world, and when you were born plays heavily into how you view romance for the rest of your life.

People born in the 50s felt traditional gender roles, and intimacy was the cornerstone of romance.

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No one wants to think about their grandparents behind closed doors, but according to a study conducted by Lauren Harris at the University of New Hampshire, people who were born in the 50s consistently said intimacy is a central part of both forming and sustaining relationships. No wonder grandma and grandpa stayed together all those years, huh? Part of this definitely has to do with the whole must wait to be married thing too, though.

Harris interviewed participants and found that, across the interviews, participants said that a romantic relationship without intimacy was basically just a friendship. Participants said that physical connection was tied to feeling wanted and chosen by their partners. So, as seemingly freaky as this older generation seems, they see intimacy as romance because it brings them closer together with their partner.

60s babies think romance is about forming deeper connections in retirement.

People born in the 60s are getting up to retirement age or have just retired. With that comes a lot more free time than they have had in years. For a lot of their lives, romance may have taken a back seat as work and family took priority. However, people born in the 60s see their retirement as an opportunity to fall back in love with their partner.

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Having the time for their partners again is what is driving them towards wanting this deeper connection. Their priorities don't have to be split anymore! They can focus on themselves and their love. And how romantic is that?! Being able to focus fully on their relationship enhances their lives. It makes them feel more in love with their partner and even more sure that they've spent their lives with the right person.

People born in the 70s think romance is about the little ways they show each other they're still in love.

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Romance in mid-life is difficult to come by mostly because people born in the 70s are working full-time and still have a house full of kids. Finding time for genuine romance while juggling all of their other priorities is an almost impossible skill.

This is why people born in the 70s focus on the little things. There are tons of little ways someone's partner can show them they love them every day. A little text or making coffee in the morning all adds up, and it all shows exactly how much they care and how much they love their partner.

When you're exhausted after a long day of work and running around to pick up and drop off kids and do whatever else is needed, sometimes the hottest thing your partner could do is have unloaded the dishwasher.

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Those born in the 80s think it's romantic to feel calm and steady with their partner.

People born in the 80s think it's romantic when they feel calm with their partner. They want to be able to let their hair down, lower their shoulders, unclench their jaw, and just breathe. They want to be able to feel like they aren't parenting anyone in their relationship, and if anyone's being childish in the relationship, they're doing it together.

They want their partner to help them build their life, not completely turn their life upside down. They think it's romantic if their partner wants stability, because that means that they're thinking about the future with them. They want to be thought of and loved wholly.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.