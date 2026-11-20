When our honeymoon bliss eventually faded into the everyday reality of mundane chores, my husband and I suddenly felt unhappiness creeping into our marriage and questioned whether our relationship was headed for the rocks.

Thankfully, we took a giant step back to reflect on why things suddenly felt a bit monotonous and made some quick changes to perk things back up. It worked like a charm, so if you're feeling the same way, take these gems of advice to heart.

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6 things couples who refuse to accept a boring marriage do to change it up:

1. They purposely interrupt their daily routine

Interrupt the daily routine in creative ways. With friends or associates, we typically focus on entertaining topics. However, when we return to our spouse, we get into habits of hyper-focusing on problems, be it bills or the broken sink. Instead, each partner needs to share fun. Deliberately allocate a free period — void of complaints — and introduce interesting observations or jokes with each other.

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2. They talk to each other about things beyond work and household chores

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Energetically, the art of talking is an essential part of the human experience. But just as importantly, couples need to discuss their hopes, fears, dreams, and challenges and connect with each other face-to-face; holding hands adds even more closeness. Too often, uneven expectations lead to disappointment, confusion, and alienation. Express what you want and ask what your spouse wants so you're on the same page and can help each other feel fulfilled.

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3. They remember who they fell in love with and, more importantly, why

Irritations frequently become our focus. He throws his dirty clothes on the floor or leaves the toilet seat up. She's always nagging or leaving the car with an empty fuel tank. Annoyances may only be 5 percent of the reality, but they become 100 percent exasperation, and we forget what we once adored about our mate.

Bring to mind what attracted you: a sense of humor, looks, intelligence, kindness, talents, fun personality. When the inevitable aggravation occurs, think about a trait you admire. By doing this, you wire your brain to embrace more feel-good moments, and you train yourself in a new pattern of constructive behavior.

4. They own their own shortcomings and try to be better

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Are you a good partner? Marriage offers us a chance to grow and connect to our strengths and accept and improve our weaknesses. It's important to take care of our health, hygiene, appearance, and to love ourselves. We cannot give to others what is not flowing through us.

It's not our mate's job to make us happy. Contentment comes from within. Observe what gives you pleasure and break through the status quo. Be adventurous. Be daring. Your spouse will potentially be intrigued and motivated by your courage.

5. They make a date to do something outrageous together

Plan a “wild” activity, either simple or exotic. Give each other a facial or massage. Go hot-air ballooning, kayaking, or skinny dipping. Have a night out on the town or take a walk in the park. Learn something new together, like ballroom dancing or sign up for a yoga, fitness, or cooking class.

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Take a day trip to a special location or volunteer at a local charity. Break from the normalcy and share unusual experiences to build lasting memories.

6. They turn their phones off and actually spend time connecting

Plan uninterrupted time, eliminating all digital distractions. Taking just 10 to 15 minutes at the end of the day can provide a valuable period to wind down and decompress before bed. Spending too much time watching the news or in front of electronic media can become toxic. Instead, give yourself a break and be with your loved one, appreciating and acknowledging each other.

The course to resolving marital ennui requires both partners' commitment to making each other a priority. An easy first step is to practice any one of the six approaches. Open your hearts to unify as a team, reveling in the flow of all life's pains and pleasures. You'll feel more alive, and even better: way less bored.

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Peggy Sealfon is a personal development coach who spends her time helping people overcome life's big and small challenges.