The Odd Reason Couples Who Argue A Lot Tend To Gain Weight Faster, According To Research

You're fighting, and is your metabolism.

Last updated on Jun 11, 2025

Couple argues and gains weight faster. Seyed Amir | Unsplash
Advertisement

Whenever I hear of a couple that claims they don't argue, I'm immediately suspicious. No relationship, whether it's a friendship, marriage, or even a friend-with-benefits thing, can escape the occasional argument about something.

It's also totally healthy to argue from time to time; far healthier than keeping it in and letting it stew. While this is true, there is such a thing as arguing too much, and doing so can affect not just your relationship but also your waistline.

Advertisement

According to research, couples who argue a lot tend to gain faster than couples who don't.

couple who argue a lot Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

A 2014 study found that your excess arguing could be making you overweight. This is especially true for those persons who suffer from depression or any type of mood disorder. The problem is that huge blowout arguments affect how high-fat foods are processed in the body and result in fewer calories being burned.

Advertisement

RELATED: 4 Tiny Rules That Separate Couples Who Fight And Those Who Don't

In marriages where fighting was just a constant theme, those couples burned, on average, 31 fewer calories an hour than those who were in a marriage where arguing wasn't as frequent. 

One would think that getting fired up and shaking your hand wildly at your spouse while you try to prove your point would help you burn calories, but no such luck. Sorry, you guys.

The study involved 43 healthy couples who had been married for at least three years. After they were given questionnaires about their marriage, depression, and mood disorders, they were given a pretty hearty meal totaling 930 calories and 60 grams of fat.

RELATED: The Psychological Reason Why So Many Couples Fight About The Dishwasher

Advertisement

Then, roughly two hours after their meal, the couples were asked to discuss topics given to them by the researchers that were specifically chosen to really get each partner ticked off and yelling.

Over the next several hours, the couples were continually tested via their blood and breathing. Not only were the calories burned in a minimal amount, but the angry participants also had 12 percent more insulin in their blood; insulin is a big contributor to weight gain because it likes to store fat and never let it go.

RELATED: 16 Couples Reveal The Most Ridiculous Argument They've Ever Had

Takeaway from the research? Don't allow yourself to get out of control when you could just take a breather and talk calmly. 

And try to refrain from arguing all the time; there is no need to harp on the same topic over and over again. You need to realize that sometimes seeing eye-to-eye just isn't going to happen, so walk away.

Advertisement

It's hard enough trying to beat the bulge, so anything we can do is definitely going to help. Sure, making out after an argument is great, but even physical intimacy after an argument loses its appeal when it's happening all the time.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Make Your Relationship Great Again (Finally)
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

RELATED: 3 Easy Ways To Win Any Argument (And Still Make Everyone Happy)

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
How Your Partner Reacts To This Is A Strong Predictor of Relationship Success, According to Research
Men Who Want Healthy Relationships Need To Own These 9 Hard Truths First
Woman's 'Frugal' Husband Gets Groceries From Food Drives Despite Making $200K A Year
Loading...