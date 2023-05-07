Just because you're broken up doesn't mean feelings have completely disappeared. And when you're fresh out of a breakup, it's totally natural to wonder with all of your heart: does he love me?

It's a known fact that men and women handle breakups differently, but contrary to popular belief, men are actually more likely to stay hung up over women than women over men. Even if they deny it heavily, it's pretty easy to tell when a guy might still be in love with you.

Here are some of the most common signs he loves you even after your relationship is over.

Here are 20 not-so-obvious signs he still has feelings for you:

1. His current girlfriend sees you as a major threat

This is often a sign that he's talked about you a lot. He might have even called out your name instead of hers during sex. If she's really prickly about you two talking, it could be because she feels you're still his number one.

2. He still keeps photos of the two of you on his Facebook

If he's been single since you broke up, this is often a sign that he's holding out a candle for you to come back to him. If all of his posts involve smarmy love messages involving "missing" someone, it's clear he still loves you.

3. Mutual friends keep saying that he won't shut up about missing you

This is most often because he might still be in love with you, and this is especially true if all he ever says is how much he misses you.

4. He's earned a reputation for talking about how much he hates you

The reason a lot of people talk about how much they "hate" their ex is because they actually miss them and are trying to convince themselves otherwise. If they actually hated them, they usually wouldn't mention them because they want them to stay in the past.

5. You keep getting drunk dials from him

As cringe-worthy as this is, it's a pretty obvious indicator that you're still on his mind.

6. You can't help but get the feeling that he (or his friends) is keeping tabs on you

The reason that a guy might do this is pretty simple: he wants you back. By keeping an eye on you, he's trying to gauge whether he still has a chance.

7. When you began dating someone new, he was fuming

Men have a very rough time handling the idea that a woman they love has seriously moved on. If he's pouting, raging, or giving your new guy a death stare, it's clear that his feelings are still pretty strong for you.

8. He's been going hot and cold

A guy who dumps you and then wants you back is a guy who still has feelings for you. Similarly, a man who will try to pursue you, drop you for a week, then pursue you again may be feeling conflicted about what he should be doing with his love life.

9. He's tried to sabotage your current relationship

He's likely doing it because he's hoping you'll come running back to him. A restraining order is a much better idea, though.

10. You find out that he keeps in contact with your family and friends

This is often done when a guy wants to come up with an excuse to stay in a girl's life, even if it's not as a boyfriend or a husband.

11. When it comes to you, his emotions are in overdrive

Whether it's rage, sadness, love, or even inner conflict, the fact that he's showing as many emotions as he is, says volumes. This is why philosophers say that the opposite of love isn't hate, it's indifference.

12. When you're sitting together, he tries to touch you

It's the physical way of saying, "I still care about you."

13. If he sees you, he gives you the saddest, most pitiful puppy dog eyes

It's his way of begging to be forgiven and let back into your life.

14. He comes up with excuses to keep himself relevant to you or to talk to you

Is he trying to hit up your phone for an item left at his house, or trying to show up at your favorite hangouts? Does he suddenly have a need to get advice from you? It's a sign he still loves you.

15. He's been rebounding

The way a lot of guys try to get over a girl is by being in a rebound relationship. If he got involved quickly with someone else or if he's screwing every girl he can, he's still grieving you.

16. People have been trying to get you to talk to him

This is primarily done because they don't want to hear him bemoaning his life without you.

17. His Facebook is filled with sad songs talking about lost love

Sadly, some guys still haven't figured out how embarrassing this is, even after high school. If he's regularly posting sad love songs, it's because he's still in love with you.

18. He's become competitive

If he's trying to show you how much better life is without you, it's because he still loves you and is hurting for you to crawl back.

19. You notice that he still wears the clothes that you gave him

He has plenty of clothing in his wardrobe; there's no reason for him to be wearing a gift from you unless he's still sweatin' you.

20. He openly said he still loves you

Does it get any more obvious than that?

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.