Thoughtful Mom Gifted Her Husband A 2-Night Stay In A Hotel Room Alone Because He Works So Hard — And He Fully Took Advantage

With the endless demands of work and family, it can be nearly impossible for parents to find time for themselves. Little moments, like using the bathroom or walking to the front seat of your car after buckling your kids in, become cherished breaks.

Yet everyone deserves dedicated time to decompress and destress, which is why one woman offered her husband a breather from his normal schedule.

A mom gifted her husband a 2-night hotel stay by himself, and he took full advantage of the break.

Ana Rosa Sosa revealed the generous gift she gave her husband, Erick: Two nights alone in a hotel, where he was free to do anything he wanted.

Advertisement

“I got my husband a 2-night stay at a hotel, just to relax because he works really hard,” Ana Rosa explained. “I was like, ‘I’m not gonna call you, nothing is expected of you, I’m gonna have the kids, here’s money for food, relax.’”

Advertisement

Her gift included the option to go incommunicado, as she told him, “If you don’t wanna talk to anybody, you don’t have to.”

She booked her husband a solo staycation “To just enjoy alone time ‘cause he’s always, like, on the go.”

“I think he liked his present, ‘cause this is the video he sent me,” Ana Rosa said, before cutting to the footage her husband recorded.

The first thing Erick did after closing the hotel room door was lean against the wall and let out a sigh of relief, showing how grateful he was for the gift.

The next thing he did was turn the thermostat as low as it would go, down to a brisk 65 degrees, a temperature some experts believe is the best for getting a good night’s sleep.

Advertisement

Erick collapsed onto his freshly made bed with a wide smile as Led Zeppelin played in the background.

Media_Photos / Shutterstock

He filmed himself enjoying a cheeseburger, which he got to eat without any small children asking for a bite, then tucked himself under the covers for some much-deserved rest.

Advertisement

In a peak-dad move that showed just how deeply he cherished his alone time, Erick ate a snack from the comfort of his bed.

Ana Rosa’s gift shows how much she cares about her husband’s mental health and well-being. Erick’s sweet, silly video shows how grateful he was for the time on his own.

Spending time alone is a crucial part of recharging and reconnecting with oneself.

Podcast host Jay Shetty explained the value of being alone, especially if you’re in a relationship.

“If you learn to become interested in yourself, I promise you, life will become more interesting, and you’ll actually take joy in your own company,” he said.

“That applies even if you’re in a relationship,” Shetty continued. “Even if you’re in a relationship, spending time alone is so healthy for a sense of self-esteem, for a sense of self-awareness.”

Advertisement

“This isn’t just a skill you have to practice when you’re alone,” he said. “It’s a skill you have to practice when you’re with someone.”

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

A 2023 study from the University of Reading looked into the connection between mental health and time alone. For 21 days, researchers tracked 178 adults over the age of 25 as they recorded their stress levels, life satisfaction, autonomy and loneliness.

Advertisement

One of the benefits of alone time was reduced stress, which suggested that solitude can have a calming effect. On days with more alone time than social time, people reported feeling lonely and less satisfied, which illuminates the more harmful aspects.

The study also found that being alone gave its participants a sense of freedom to choose and to be themselves.

The final conclusions revealed that there’s no perfect amount of time someone should be alone versus in the company of others, yet maintaining a balance is important for our overall well-being.

Advertisement

Hopefully, Erick’s time away from his everyday responsibilities left him feeling refreshed, refocused, and ready to take on the world, one cheeseburger at a time.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.