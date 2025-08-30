3 Micro Signals Men Give Off When They're Quietly Falling In Love, According To Psychology

The most exciting part of dating and falling in love is experiencing new romantic relationships as they first begin. During those initial few weeks or months of courtship, you may get a sense that the man you're falling for is doing the same. But knowing how to tell if a guy is slowly falling in love with you can be tough. Fortunately, there's far more to communication than the words we say.

Here are three micro signals men give off when they're quietly falling in love, according to psychology:

1. He will constantly steal glances at you

Inside Creative House via Shutterstock

A guy who's in love with you will often steal glances your way, especially when he thinks you aren't looking. Whether the two of you are speaking or enjoying each other's company in silence, he'll connect with you through his gaze. But don't mistake eye contact for love. It can be easy to confuse attraction for connection.

Many people will tell you to look at someone's pupils, and it's true, our pupils dilate when we meet someone we find attractive, as shown by a study in Evolution and Human Behavior. But that doesn't necessarily translate to falling in love.

If you're unsure about how a guy feels about you, pay attention to where his eyes wander when you're together. If his gaze is on your body more than your eyes, it could mean his feelings for you haven't yet progressed beyond physical attraction.

Remember, his gaze should only be one of many indicators to watch for to figure out whether or not he's falling for you.

2. He will give you 'just because' kisses

There's no doubt that the beginning of a relationship is hot, steamy, and passionate. But I'm not talking about those kinds of kisses now. I'm referring to those light, gentle kisses on the forehead and those sweet ones on the hand.

The kisses were given just because. The kisses he gives you at a red light when you're driving home together. These little caring, protective gestures tell you that a man more than "likes" you.

A guy who's only in lust will kiss you with the intention of getting physical, but a guy who's falling in love will kiss you because he can't not.

3. He will make you feel safe and cared for

Baggycat Photography via Shutterstock

A man will instinctively protect the woman he loves. Whether it's walking her across the road or making sure she gets home safely after a night out, he'll do everything he can to keep you safe from harm.

He might put his arm around you if you're walking in a dodgy part of town. He might move closer to you and casually touch your hair when he sees another guy checking you out.

Of course, sometimes a man might do these things out of a sense of obligation, and not because he's in love. To find out if he's in love or just old-fashioned, ask him.

The next time he shows his protective instincts, tell him how much you appreciate it. Then, ask him if that's how he typically handles himself with women. A man who's old-fashioned and not necessarily in love is likely to say something along the lines of, "It's just who I am," or, "I was brought up this way."

A man who's falling in love may say something like, "I like taking care of you," or, "I just want to make sure you're safe." His actions will be motivated by feelings of love, not habit or traditional gender role performance, according to research from The Journal of Men's Studies.

Keep in mind that knowing how a man feels about you (or anything else) never relies on one factor alone. You can't tell if a man is in love with you based only on his eye contact. You need to look at all the factors in context.

As with verbal communication, it takes a conscious effort to nonverbally communicate to create a deep connection with someone.

When you know a bit about how to read body language and other forms of nonverbal communication, as described by the American Psychological Association, you can get an idea of where his heart is even before he's worked up the courage to tell you about it himself.

Knowing how to read people is a great skill. And knowing how to read the body language of men can be a major source of help when you're trying to figure out if a guy's in lust or in love.

Everyone has their ideal timeline for relationships. Some men take a little longer to decide whether they think a relationship can go the distance, while others like diving in first and working out how they feel later.

Either way, falling in love is a great feeling. Don't forget to take your time and enjoy it.

Iona Yeung is a dating and relationship coach who works with single women to identify their roadblocks in dating, attract the good guys, and communicate from a space of love and clarity.