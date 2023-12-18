I Met The Love Of My Life On A Small Ship To Antarctica

It was the English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’ music score for the film, Scott of the Antarctic, scored for a soprano soloist, women’s chorus, organ and wind machine, as much as the cinematography, that triggered my interest in Antarctica. I loved the film so much that I never forgot when I’d seen it and thought of it wistfully every subsequent year. That was in December 1954 when I was 14, in Thurso, the northernmost town on the mainland of Scotland, where I grew up.

My first marriage ended in divorce after my then-wife got the wrong idea when I’d taken a purely platonic female friend to a concert in London. The concert was a performance of Vaughan Williams’s Sinfonia Antarctica. That rang a bell for me.

What was it about Antarctica that was affecting my life every few decades or so?

Photo by author

Various fortune tellers had told me that I was blessed with a strong sense of intuition and that I should listen to “my voices”. However they weren’t so much “voices,” but more so feelings that felt like they couldn’t be ignored. I chose not to ignore them.

Ten years after my divorce, I‘d been summoned to a hospital near my hometown where my mother had just suffered a debilitating stroke. After holding her hand and talking to her every afternoon for two months, she died in my arms. I took her wedding ring and for some unknown reason, placed it in my trusty leather purse, to carry with me wherever I went.

A week later I booked my first expedition to the Antarctic with a company called Clipper Cruises. Their ”World Discoverer” cruise vessel was all of 3,500 tons. How was that going to be when we crossed the infamous Drake Passage, I wondered.

Photo by author

The morning before the cruise, I joined all the other excited travelers on the patio of the Sheraton Hotel in Santiago, Chile for a buffet breakfast. That was when it all fell into place.

She was standing all on her own, away from everyone else. I could empathize with her desire for solitude. Nevertheless, I approached her with the pathetic chat-up line, “You look like you’ve come from a cold climate.” As it was about 34 degrees Celsius that summer morning in the southern hemisphere, I had dressed in shorts and open sandals. She was in heavy boots, with woolen socks, a thick jacket, and an anorak.

“Well, it’s cold in New York,” she said. She gave me a cheeky smile that immediately warmed my heart. After a very short chat about her plans for the day, she stopped me with, “You’ll have to excuse me now. I have to call my mother to let her know I’ve arrived safely. And I need a nap.”

And then she was gone. What was her name? No idea. What about her room number? No idea, too forward of a question anyway, but she had mentioned she might do the city tour later in the afternoon.

We both chose the last bus for the tour of the city, which was practically empty. I didn’t think I should suddenly sit beside her but I did sit on the opposite side of the aisle to her seat. During the tour of Santiago, the bus stopped now and again to let us all get off the bus to walk to various important sites or viewing points. I followed her around like a lost dog; too shy to speak to her and too frightened of being rejected. What must she have thought of me, I wondered.

The next day we checked in to our charter flight to the Falkland Islands where we would board our small 3,500-ton expedition vessel. I did manage to have a brief conversation with her and learned that her name was Eileen, but our allocated seats were widely separated on the charter flight. During the flight, I left my seat and walked up the aisle.

I found Eileen near the forward exit of our plane — sitting on the floor of the airplane.

She had been sitting in the last non-smoking row of the aircraft but was still surrounded by the cigarette smoke from the rows behind her. She decided her new location would be much preferable.

“That was a short takeoff run we just made,” I said, doing my best to make conversation.

“Yes, it was only 24 seconds,” she replied.

“What? You timed the takeoff?” I exclaimed. “So do I, every time.” I was amazed. Was that serendipity or just another sign, I wondered.

During our first briefing on board the ship we were advised to choose a “buddy” so that, as a safety measure, we could walk together during all our shore excursions. Eileen asked me if I would be her “buddy”. My heart leaped and I immediately replied in the affirmative. After that we became inseparable and people quickly began to think we had come on board as a couple.

Photo by author

Thirteen days later, at the end of the cruise, I accompanied Eileen to the Santiago Airport check-in desk as she was about to depart for New York. By this time she had invited me to travel to New York to meet her family and stay with her for Christmas, and New Year's.

Since my divorce, I had never thought of remarrying. How would I ever learn how to live with another person? I worried. But now everything was different. Eileen was the person I wanted to be with for the rest of my life.

Suddenly I had an important realization: I had my mother’s wedding ring with me.

I had been carrying the ring around in my leather purse ever since Mum had died earlier that year. Now I knew why.

I extracted the ring from my purse and approached Eileen at the airline desk. “I just wanted you to know this is not just some holiday romance for me. It’s very serious. This is my mother’s wedding ring,” I said as I fumbled with her fingers. Mum’s ring was too small for Eileen’s ring finger so I slipped it onto her pinky. "If this doesn’t work out, I want it back.”

“Oh, my goodness, Robin,” she said. “Don’t worry, I do not anticipate having to return it to you.” Then came that smile again. I was in heaven.

On November 18, 1994, we were married in Garden City, NY.

During all this time my fascination with Antarctica did not diminish. The fact that all these tumultuous developments in my life resulted from a visit to Antarctica was no surprise to me. I felt that it was all “meant to be.”

Photo by author

We returned to Antarctica in January 2023. It was our third trip.

Robin Macdonald was born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1940 and refers to himself as The Ancient Scot. He has been writing memoirs for eight years. He enjoys writing and sees his memoirs as legacies for his five grandsons ranging in age from 16 to 26. Now residing in Long Island, New York, since 1995, he and his wife enjoy traveling to all seven continents.