When a woman is interested in a man, she pays close attention to how he treats himself, others, and the world around him. Small habits begin to emerge as they live their day-to-day lives and face conflicts, and the ways they handle those situations say a great deal about their character and how they would be in a relationship.

Men with certain rare habits are eternally attractive to women for a variety of reasons. After all, physical attraction is only the beginning of what makes a woman consider getting involved with a man. When he exhibits these rare habits, he instantly locks a woman's attention.

Men with these 11 rare habits are eternally attractive to women

1. He takes accountability without getting defensive

Vera Arsic | Pexels

Men who take accountability for their actions without feeling the need to get defensive are eternally attractive to women. Many people try to deflect and accuse others when confronted about something they have done or said. So when a man can actually listen and learn from a conversation, it shows true maturity and is more attractive than those who don't.

To take it a step further, men who hold themselves accountable and can identify their own mistakes are even more attractive. Women want to be with the type of man who doesn't have to be constantly nudged to say sorry or own up to their own mistakes.

2. He performs acts of kindness out of the goodness of his heart

Vija Rindo Pratama | Shutterstock

Being with a man who performs acts of kindness without expecting anything in return is eternally attractive to women. A man who is genuinely nice, even when no one is looking, is rare these days. Many people on social media can be seen doing good deeds out of the kindness of their hearts, but would they still do it if no one were around to witness them, or if they didn't have an ulterior motive? Probably not.

There are even studies suggesting that being kind and having a likable personality can make someone more attractive than those who aren't. Even if someone may not be physically attracted to a person, their personality and how they treat others can make a significant difference.

3. He remembers small details

Ba Tik | Pexels

Women can be very simple people to please, for example, if a man buys her something or plans something that revolves around a small detail she mentioned once about herself, this can make the man instantly attractive. Knowing that he was actually listening and engaged in a casual conversation shows that he's highly interested in her and wants to show it.

Even if he just mentions something that was briefly mentioned in a past conversation, research shows that when someone does that, people feel valued and enjoy the interaction more. Men who genuinely want to foster and maintain a relationship should understand that this small action is essential.

4. He keeps his home clean

RDNE Stock project | Pexels

Stepping into a man's space for the first time can be a bit daunting, but men who keep a clean and organized home are more attractive to women than those who prefer to live with day-old dishes in the sink and a dirty pile of laundry in the corner. Someone's home reflects who they are and even their current mental state.

Meeting a man who keeps his living area tidy can also signal that he's prepared for the next things in life. This type of man values stability and has the discipline to take care of himself without relying on anyone to clean up after his messes.

5. He stays calm under pressure

Los Muertos Crew | Pexels

Women want a man who can be their emotional rock during their ups and downs, and when they encounter someone who stays calm under pressure, it can also be seen as an attractive quality. Having someone who has the patience to calm you down and bring you back to your senses in the middle of an argument or a breakdown is someone who truly cares for you.

Research has found that being a supportive partner can reduce cortisol levels when specific actions are taken to calm tension and reduce stress. One of these actions is supportive communication paired with clarity and eye contact. Find yourself a man who takes these steps to help calm you down, and not someone who stresses you out even more.

6. He practices self-growth

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Finding a man who values his self-growth and is actively trying to become a better man not only for himself but also for the people around him isn't just a sign of maturity, but it's also highly attractive. Whether you catch him reading a self-help book or breaking out of old habits, it shows he's trying his best to evolve and not stay stagnant.

When it comes to self-growth, it's not just a one-time thing. It's something that's practiced throughout someone's entire life. It's crucial to embrace lifelong personal development to increase self-awareness, advance your career, and achieve greater fulfillment.

7. He's not above being corrected

Viktoria Slowikowska | Shutterstock

Many people are often too stubborn when they are corrected about anything, so when a man can accept a correction without getting defensive about it, it can trigger something inside a woman that makes them more attracted to him. A man who not only corrects his mistakes but also admits when he is wrong values growth over ego.

A man who does this shows he cares about becoming a better person and partner, and isn't trying to be right in the moment. This type of humility can make a woman feel heard in situations she thought could take a turn. It's also a sign that this type of man isn't one who spirals into pointless arguments during conflicts and doesn't want to.

8. He speaks to everyone with respect

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

A man showing a woman he's interested in respect is one thing, but when he shows respect in every interaction, now that's a rare and attractive trait. It can be a sense of relief to know that the kindness he's showing a woman isn't just performative, but he really does act that way. It's also important to know that he treats his Uber driver the same way he would treat his boss.

Women immediately take note when they notice that a man automatically respects people and the world around him. It can even make a woman feel safe knowing that his behavior isn't conditional.

9. He's an open communicator

Ivan S | Pexels

Being a good and open communicator not only benefits the person themselves but also every single relationship they have, whether it's at work, with friends, or with partners. When a man shows traits of being a good communicator, it can be endlessly attractive. A woman wants a man who is actually able to talk about his feelings and initiate conversations first. This can range from being open to talking about when the relationship feels a bit tense to when they want to take it to the next level.

Some women may be good communicators, while others might still be learning. Regardless, when they encounter a man who encourages healthy conversations, they probably won't want to let him go.

10. He stays curious

Kampus Production | Pexels

Men who always want to learn more about a person or even about the world around them not only make them a curious person, but it can also make them highly attractive to women. Knowing that a man is always asking questions to get to know someone on a deeper level can make the other person feel seen, and it makes them want to keep talking to them. Often, women are stuck on dates, struggling to figure out what to say next, while the person across from them offers them nothing to work with. A curious man will never make you feel like you're grasping at straws during a conversation, no matter how casual or intimate.

Not only does this man make a woman feel knowledgeable, but he also invites her into his world of endless questions and what-ifs. One study found that people who remain curious can experience greater intimacy and relationship satisfaction.

11. He cares about his appearance

Cottonbro Studio | Pexels

No, a man doesn't have to have a perfectly symmetrical face or be blemish-free to be considered attractive. But a woman notices when he truly cares about how he presents himself to others through his hygiene and by wearing clothes that properly fit him, which gives him an overall clean look. It can make him instantly more attractive than a man who chooses not to put any effort in and looks as if he just rolled out of bed.

This matters not only on first dates but also in everyday life. A well-groomed man stands out from the rest, especially if they adds a subtle spritz of cologne that follows them wherever they goes.

These are only a few traits that women catch men doing and consider highly attractive. One of the most attractive things a guy can do is truly be himself and respect everyone and everything he encounters in life. Finding a genuine person who stays true to themselves without the urge to fit in can be rare these days.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.