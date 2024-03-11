Men Are Wildly Into Women Who Flirt In These 6 Little Ways

Easily let your flirt flow.
By April Davis
Last updated on Mar 11, 2024
Photo: Polina Tankilevitch, Anastasia Shuraeva | Pexels
You see them across the room and have a spark of attraction. You swallow your shyness and decide this time you will make a move. You bolster your courage, take a deep breath, and prepare to throw out the first flirt. But, wait, how do you get started with this whole flirting business? It seems so easy in movies and romantic series where one wink across a crowded room opens the door to lifelong love. Starting to flirt is not very complicated when we look at it from the perspective of what people need socially.
RELATED: What Sharing 'Passionate Love' Really Means
Men are wildly into women who flirt in these 6 ways:
1. Signal your availability.
According to Psychologist Dr. Monica Moore, "It's not the most physically appealing people who get approached, but the ones who signal their availability and confidence through basic flirting techniques like eye contact and smiles."
2. Smile and make eye contact.
The two most universal flirting techniques STILL work the best! Research shows that men and women worldwide use these techniques to flirt. To learn more about the cross-cultural connection technique, check out The Mating Game: A Primer on Love, Sex, and Marriage.
RELATED: Doing This One Thing Every Day Makes More People Flirt With You
3. Be relatable.
According to the Journals of Nonverbal Behavior, "Mimicry was positively associated with romantic interest." Mimicking someone's movements can indicate that they are interested.
We like people who are similar to us! Try relating to someone you are interested in even on a small level. When people are not like us, we seem to take one aspect of information about them and connect it to us, which makes us think more favorably about them.
According to Adrianna Jenkins of Harvard University, "Once you have a little piece of information about someone being similar to you or different, you seem to take it and run with it. You may think they are similar to you across the board, even though you may not have much reason to think this. It is rather surprising."
Photo: eldar nurkovic via Shutterstock
RELATED: 7 Subtle Flirting Mistakes Even The Savviest Women Make
4. Don't flirt at inappropriate times.
Don't flirt during work meetings, parent-teacher conferences, or any important, or professional meeting — use your judgment. If you feel like it's an inappropriate time to approach someone, wait for the right time.
5. Be aware of unwanted flirting.
Watch for signs that they're just not that into you. Aggressive, unwanted flirting is awkward and uncomfortable. Watch their body language. If they step away, continually look away, or cross their legs away from you, they are probably not interested.
6. Be curious.
Everyone likes to talk about themselves, so ask questions and prove you are interested in what they have to say. They'll appreciate your genuine desire to learn about them. Experts include this in their four favorite flirting techniques also!
RELATED: Use These 10 Job Interview Tips To Impress Your New Date
Related Stories From YourTango:
More for You:
April Davis is a matchmaker and Founder of Luma Luxury Matchmaking.