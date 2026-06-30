Relationships thrive when both people are willing to listen to each other and celebrate each other's successes, but some men approach every interaction with themselves at the center. These men may not actually be confident or genuinely secure. In fact, people who constantly need to feel superior or protect their image are often driven by fragile self-esteem rather than true self-assurance.

Instead of building others up, men like this look for ways to shift the spotlight back onto themselves. While everyone says something self-centered from time to time, men who never seem capable of loving anyone as much as they love themselves often rely on the same phrases again and again to maintain their status as number one.

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Men who will never love anyone as much as they love themselves say 6 specific phrases almost daily

1. “It's OK to be selfish"

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Don't get me wrong, it is OK to be a bit selfish. Self-care is crucial in today’s society, and there are many benefits to it. However, there is a difference between practicing self-care and never caring about other people.

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Men who only think about themselves constantly gaslight others into believing that their selfish actions are justified. They are incapable of compromising, as they believe there is only one right way to do things, and that way is their way. This makes it extremely difficult to be in a relationship of any kind with them.

2. “Okay, so back to me”

Another tendency of self-centered men who never care about anyone else as much as they care about themselves is not listening to other people’s stories. It's normal to want to talk to your partner about your day, and he should do the same. However, self-centered men don’t have any interest in these kinds of exchanges.

Instead, they will interrupt you so they can tell their own stories or get mad when you don’t let them talk for as long as they want without making any comments. They try to dominate the conversation and then get mad if they aren’t successful. They may also do this in the workplace or with their friends and family, so this kind of behavior isn't limited to romantic relationships.

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3. “I actually did most of the work”

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Men who are deeply self-focused often have a hard time sharing credit with others. Whether it's a project at work or solving a problem with friends, they're quick to emphasize how much they contributed while downplaying everyone else's efforts.

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Phrases like "I actually did most of the work" are often attempts to protect their image and to ensure they're seen as the most capable person in the room. That tendency can gradually wear down relationships because it leaves little room for mutual appreciation or teamwork.

Research has shown that collaboration has become an increasingly important part of modern workplaces, making the ability to recognize other people's contributions more valuable than ever. Someone who consistently needs to be the hero of every success may struggle to celebrate others or acknowledge that good outcomes are usually the result of shared effort. That constant need for recognition can make others feel overlooked, even when they've worked just as hard.

4. “You wouldn’t understand”

Men who only think about themselves try to bring other people down to make themselves feel better. One way they do this is by trying to act smarter than everybody else. As a result, he will often say, “You wouldn’t understand,” when describing a concept or telling a story.

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This statement is a sign that a man is projecting his insecurities onto you. In truth, most people can understand what he is trying to say if he says it clearly, but this type of man won't take the time to make sure he is being heard because it better suits him if you stay confused.

5. “I'm running late”

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A major sign that a man only thinks about himself is that he doesn’t respect your time. I get it. Life happens, and all of us run late from time to time (some, like myself, do this more than others). However, when a man is constantly running late or canceling or changing plans at the last minute, it is a sign that he is only thinking about himself. If he actually cared, he would make sure to respect your time.

A one-time text saying, "I'm running late," isn't a red flag on its own. The issue is when it becomes a pattern rather than an exception. A man who consistently shows up late or expects you to rearrange your plans without much thought may be signaling that his priorities routinely take precedence over yours.

People who genuinely value a relationship usually make an effort to be reliable because they recognize that respecting someone's time is also a way of respecting the person themselves. Even when circumstances are unavoidable, there's a noticeable difference in how people handle them. Someone who cares will communicate as early as possible and try to make things right. Someone who is primarily focused on himself often assumes you'll simply adjust, rarely acknowledging the inconvenience or considering how his behavior affects you.

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6. "Anyone could do that"

One of the easiest ways to spot a deeply self-centered man is to pay attention to how he responds when something good happens to you. Instead of celebrating your success, he may immediately minimize it with comments like, "Anyone could do that," or "You just got lucky." Rather than sharing your excitement, he finds a way to make the accomplishment seem ordinary.

Healthy relationships depend on partners who can genuinely cheer each other on without feeling threatened. A man who consistently downplays your achievements may be more concerned with protecting his own ego than supporting the person he claims to care about. Those dismissive remarks can chip away at your confidence and make you think twice before sharing good news. Someone who truly loves you wants your wins to feel like shared victories, not competitions that have to be explained away.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.