Men Who End Up With The Woman Of Their Dreams Know These 7 'Magnetism' Secrets

Sometimes guys get a reputation for always wanting to play the field. That said, the vast majority of men really want to find the woman of their dreams, the love of their lives, "the one."

It's just for some guys, the process of finding, approaching, and talking with her seems unthinkable. To ease their quest and help guys everywhere get what they want, I've come up with seven sure-fire ways to find, meet, and talk to her!

Advertisement

Here are 7 'magnetism' secrets men who end up with the woman of their dreams know:

1. Talk to lots of women

The first step to meeting your dream woman is to understand exactly what you want. You can only do this by talking to lots of women and learning which qualities are important to you.

2. Learn from every relationship

A bad relationship is not a waste of time. Every relationship should give you a better idea of what you want and what you don't want in your ideal woman. Spend some time thinking about this every time you break up with someone.

Advertisement

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

3. Know the kind of man you need to be

When you know what the woman of your dreams is like, think about what kind of man you need to become. It's fine to have high standards in mind but try and see things from her perspective.

Do you have what it takes to keep her? Are you interesting enough, cool enough, fun enough? Research an attachment from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology supports that if the answer is no, take some action. Whether it is fixing up your fashion, taking dance lessons, or evening classes.

Advertisement

4. Think like your dream woman

What kind of places would she go to, what hobbies would she have and what kind of approach would she respond to? If you want a professional woman with a good job, she's more likely to be in after-work bars or lunchtime sandwich shops near offices than raving at 3 am on a Friday.

5. Get into the right social circles to interact

The easiest way to meet models is to make friends with models, bookers, and designers. As well as having plenty of introductions, you'll have a better understanding of their world and be able to talk with them more easily.

Of course, your ideal partner is unlikely to be a model, so think about the social circles your dream woman will likely be in and get yourself into them, as supported by a 2008 study on the initiation of relationships.

Advertisement

6. Become a yes-man

Invited to a house party, but you're tired? Say yes. Invited on a weekend trip with some buddies but think it'll be a little too expensive. Say yes.

Life-changing moments happen at the most unexpected times. One thing you can count on is staying at home is the best way to assure a lack of social opportunities. Put yourself out there as much as possible and start to say "yes!"

Advertisement

7. Don't blow it

What I've learned from my own experience and from the thousands of guys who've learned these tried and true techniques is if I meet my dream woman, I'll have a good chance of getting her on a date, and from there, a good chance of getting into a relationship, and from there of not getting dumped!

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

As always, you stand the best chance when you are prepared. Study the material, get your skills up, round off your weaknesses, and present your best possible self because you might not get a second chance at the woman of your dreams.

Advertisement

By incorporating these tips into your game plan, you're sure to find the process a whole less stressful, more enjoyable, and best of all, very successful!

Richard La Ruina founded PUATraining in 2007 and leads boot camps around the world that help men gain the skills and confidence they need to attract and approach women. He is the author of, THE NATURAL: How to Effortlessly Attract the Women You Want.