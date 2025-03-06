Psychology Says Men Who Make Great Husbands Aren't Afraid To Have These 6 Sticky Conversations

While we want to think that all men can be whipped into great husband shape by the right girl, the truth is that love doesn’t work that way. Men need to be husband material before they can even be approached for a long-term relationship.

Ninety percent of a relationship’s ability to work is based on communication. If he can’t talk to you about the following things, he’s not a good choice for a great husband or life partner.

Psychology says men who make great husbands aren't afraid to have these sticky conversations:

1. The conversation about his goals

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

There have been many, many divorces that happened because a guy didn’t tell a child-free woman that he wanted kids. There have been many divorces that happened because a guy compromised on everything he wanted just to make his wife happy ... until he wanted out more than he wanted marriage. If he can’t be real with you about his goals, he’s not marriage material.

Advertisement

2. The conversation about his finances

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

If you two marry, your finances are his, and vice versa. If he clams up about his earnings or money woes, he must quit that before getting hitched. After all, research says that money is a leading cause of divorce — 54% of people believe a partner with debt is a reason to consider divorce.

Discuss financial goals, spending habits, and concerns openly and honestly with your partner. If economic issues are causing significant strain, consider consulting a financial advisor or couples therapist to navigate complex situations.

Advertisement

3. The conversation about his past

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Everyone has skeletons in their closet, but if you’re marrying the guy, you need to make sure you know what’s up. If he’s hiding something that he still hasn’t confronted, then that very issue will likely blow up in his face when he’s married.

Trust me when I say that a guy needs to confront issues before he is ready to get hitched. Discussing one's past with a partner is crucial for building trust, intimacy, and a strong foundation in a relationship.

An American Psychological Association (APA) study revealed that it allows for a deeper understanding of who they are, including their experiences, values, and potential patterns of behavior, which can ultimately help them navigate future challenges together. However, the level of detail shared should be balanced concerning personal boundaries and consideration of the potential impact on the relationship if sensitive information is revealed.

Advertisement

4. The conversation about things that bother him

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

If he’s not able to talk about things that are bothering him, he’s going to have it repressed and pent-up until he explodes. It’s not easy to talk about, but you need to discuss the negative parts of a relationship.

Otherwise, your relationship will turn into a ticking time bomb. At best, he’ll resent you. At worst, he’ll stonewall you when you try to get him to talk.

Advertisement

5. The conversation about ideas he wants to pursue

fast-stock / Shutterstock

Marriage isn’t something that stagnates. Both of you will keep evolving. As a result, you will need someone who can evolve with you, rather than just sit there and expect you to do all the thinking.

Research from a 2022 study highlighted the crucial importance of a partner openly communicating their personal goals and aspirations. This fosters greater intimacy, relationship satisfaction, and a sense of alignment within the partnership, allowing for better support and shared decision-making. Knowing what your partner wants to pursue enables you to actively participate in their journey and strengthens your bond.

Advertisement

6. The conversation about how he feels

KOTOIMAGES / Shutterstock

If he can’t tell you he loves you, he won’t pop the question, either. A 2023 study highlighted the crucial role of a partner openly expressing their feelings.

This fosters trust, intimacy, and overall relationship satisfaction by allowing for better understanding, support, and conflict resolution. Feeling heard and validated by your partner is key to a healthy relationship.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.