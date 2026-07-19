Men Who Are Truly Chivalrous & Kind Tend To Have 13 Old-Fashioned Traits

I was raised by a chivalrous, kind man who lived his life as a true gentleman. I know a few men who live this way now, and make no mistake: they do wonderfully with women. As a woman, there's nothing better than being in the presence of a man who relishes in his masculinity in a way that doesn't involve the obvious chest-pounding and cat-calling, but the confident reserve of a true, old-fashioned gentleman.

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Men who are truly chivalrous and kind often have these traits:

1. They can balance both swag and sophistication

He can balance a career and personal life without too many proverbial exclamation points, and certainly not multiple ones in a text message. No, no, no.

2. They reserve their LOLs for actual laughter

Which he exudes out loud and often.

3. They aren't looking to play pen pal with you through your iPhone

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Because he knows that all text and no phone call make Johnny a very dull boy.

4. Chivalrous men don’t wait three days to call you

But he does actually call you, and when he does, he asks you out for dinner, makes reservations, picks a great bottle of wine (because he knows how to), and then makes sure you get home safely.

5. They let you know how they feel

If a date didn't go well, he politely lets you know that it was a pleasure to spend time with you, even if it wasn’t. He also lets you know gently and firmly enough if and when he's not interested, so you don’t waste your time thinking it might become something it won’t.

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6. They read actual books and newspapers

He holds opinions on everything from scotch pairings to world events, all while understanding that not all of his opinions are facts and that not everyone has to agree with him for him to maintain his relationships or his manhood. In fact, he enjoys it when you don’t agree with him because it means he gets to indulge you in a good debate or leave you thinking a little bit harder about things than when you sat down in front of him.

7. They open doors and take coats

Not because he feels a woman is weak, but because he's strong enough to show that he cares about the comfort of those around him.

8. They don't want or need to be chased

He appreciates a woman who shows they care for him, but he isn’t interested in being courted. He enjoys taking the lead and doesn’t need to be “chased” because he's in desperate need of an ego stroke. He also won't play "puppy dog" to a woman who takes advantage of this.

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9. Kind men don't look to be anyone’s father or savior

He doesn’t pretend to be the leading man in any woman’s fairy tale. He’s just a man looking for a partner who can slay their own dragons, pay their own bills and explore the world alongside him.

10. They seek women who don't need him but want him

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Not for money or the happiness of a baby or a safety net, but solely for who he is.

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11. Men like this have conviction

He has a strong understanding of his own character and convictions, of what he values, and what he doesn’t. He's a man who is honest with himself about himself, and therefore is okay being honest with those around him.

12. Chivalrous men treat you with the utmost respect

He takes as much pride in the way he treats women as he does in his job and the way he looks.

13. They're not a bad boy, a good boy, or a boy at all

He's a leading man, and he’s looking not for a good girl, but a great woman: One who shares all of the solid qualities that he brings to the table and perhaps can teach him something along the way. He’s willing to wait and work for this woman, to fight for you, and to gladly hold out for you as long as he needs to.

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But when you come along, he doesn’t sit on the fence; he’s smart enough to know when he’s gotten lucky. When you find him and know all the old-fashioned signs that he's a kind and chivalrous gentleman, you should be smart enough to know the same.

Brenda Della Casa is the Editor-In-Chief and Digital Content Strategist at Preston Bailey Designs, the Founder of BDC Life InStyle, and the author of Cinderella Was a Liar.