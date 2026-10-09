Men Who Are Impossible To Resist Usually Say 4 Weirdly Captivating Things In Casual Conversation

First impressions are a lot like job interviews: You can't score the soulmate or the paycheck without that first meet-and-greet. Some glide through this necessary evil with straight-A finesse because they know how to act on a first date; others bumble along a path of C-worthy mediocrity, producing mixed results.

We can't say whether you and the person across from you will one day get married, but you can't go wrong using the tactics below to make yourself irresistibly captivating when you first meet someone.

Advertisement

Irresistible men usually say these strangely captivating things:

1. 'I love that (insert clothing, hairstyle, eye makeup, etc.)'

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

When you first see us, compliment us. Appreciate the beading on our turquoise bracelet, compliment our navy blue eyeliner, or our smile. Of course, don't go overboard or force it. Instead, just say what you're thinking and notice something you can genuinely compliment.

Advertisement

2. 'And why do you say that?'

This may come as a shock, but we're as smart, funny, and quirky as we are beautiful. Find out for yourself by asking questions and genuinely listening to the answers. Research from Harvard Business School shows that people who ask more questions, especially thoughtful ones that dig deeper, are not only liked more but also remembered, making them more emotionally intelligent and likable.

If you're more ears than mouth on the first date, it may feel lopsided or a bit too Barbara Walters at first, but you've already distinguished yourself. You'd be horrified by the men who feel they need to yap, boast, and brag their way through dinner, yapping about nothing but themselves.

Advertisement

3. 'Wow, you're good at...'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Now give us an intelligence compliment. Something about our minds that isn't overly obvious. Something that will make us think. This might be tricky, but once you start looking, the answers will be so apparent you'll wonder why you haven't done this your entire dating life.

We're insanely cerebral, us lady folk, and if you can get in our heads, your chances skyrocket. Maybe you're impressed with our wit. Maybe Jeopardy's on and we're kicking your butt. Are we good storytellers? Whatever it is, tell us.

Advertisement

4. 'To tell you the truth...'

Yes, please do! Starting a sentence this way makes us feel like your guard is down and you're letting us in on some secret aspect of yourself. And this is our catnip. A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that when people answer pointed personal questions, even negative ones, others view them as more trustworthy and more interested than someone who dodges the question. According to social‑penetration theory, the right level of self‑disclosure (not too much, not too little) builds trust and intimacy.

This isn't an invitation to go on and on about yourself or your high school lacrosse glory days. Any sort of long-winded bragging is more kitty litter than nip. Know what we mean?

Advertisement

Melissa Noble is a freelance writer and blogger who writes about love, relationships, and trending news stories.