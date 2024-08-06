Man Says Couples Who Talk About Each Other's Celebrity Hall Pass Are 'Weird'

Everyone knows about the celebrity hall pass joke, which essentially involves a couple allowing each other a hall pass for a celebrity they could cheat with.

Most couples share their celebrity crush in jest, but one man took to Reddit to share his unpopular opinion on the subject,

The man said couples who talk about their celebrity hall passes are ‘weird.’

In a since-deleted post on the r/unpopularopinion forum, he candidly shared his honest opinion, believing such a subject is odd to discuss with your partner.

“There are many things couples should be open about but this is not really one of them,” he wrote.

He asserted that couples tend to use this conversation topic as a testament to their trust, but he disagreed.

While the celebrity hall pass topic varies from couple to couple, it’s OK to reveal who your celebrity crush is to your partner, as most people have at least one. There’s nothing more or less to it, as having a celebrity crush does not automatically signify a propensity to cheat.

Additionally, the chances of actually meeting said celebrity are typically unlikely, and even in the case that it was to happen, the chances of that celebrity agreeing to have an affair with your partner are even more unlikely.

Of course, there are plenty of much more important discussions individuals can have with their partner outside the celebrity crush topic that can help them foster a deeper connection and emotional bond.

While celebrity hall passes are a casual topic for most couples, others believe it indicates a "red flag," as celebrities are still regular people. It can be unhealthy and dangerous to agree that you and your partner each have a pass to cheat. This can open the doorway for your partner to believe it's OK to cheat, as long as it's with someone with a higher status and profile.

Most Reddit users agreed the celebrity hall pass conversation was ‘just for fun.’

They argued that most couples' conversations center on more serious matters, like money, kids, and work, and they enjoy having a more lighthearted and silly chat now and then.

In fact, some individuals believed sharing this benign attraction with their partners boosted trust and loyalty through transparency.

“This conversation is just for fun. My husband and I both realize that we both find other human beings attractive. It’s naive to think or pretend that we don’t,” one person commented on the post. “I would say I trust my spouse more for pointing out who he finds attractive than if he tried to pretend he never found anyone else attractive or wasn’t ‘checking out that rack,’ because that would be dishonest.”

“The hubs and I discuss so many meaningful and important things; it’s nice to have stupid conversations that make us laugh,” another woman, who said she is bisexual, added. “No one gets mad or insulted, and [more] often than not, we choose the same celebrities.”

While some couples may legitimately be serious, most individuals in the thread affirmed the conversation is usually a joke, and they wouldn’t actually cheat on their partners if the opportunity to sleep with their celebrity crush arose.

“My wife said that the Rock would be her choice and I said I Beyoncé,” one person shared. “But if it was really a choice, I would not cheat on my wife with any celebrity. It’s a bit of fun. A joke. We aren’t serious.”

It’s healthy to be open and honest with your partner, including feeling attraction to other people.

Not every couple is interested in sharing their celebrity crushes with each other, and those who are usually only do so casually.

Additionally, not every couple subscribes to a monogamous lifestyle, and some individuals have open marriages and see other people outside their relationship on agreed-upon terms. What works for some may not work for others, but every relationship is unique. As long as there is always open communication and mutual respect, that’s all that matters.

Whether you're monogamous or polyamorous, everyone can admit that they have felt attracted to more than one person in their lives — and that’s OK!

Feeling attracted to other people does not define the connection you have with your chosen person. Resisting the attraction and knowing where your heart truly stands builds a long-lasting relationship.

Having a celebrity crush is certainly the least of most relationships’ concerns, and it’s much healthier to communicate that with each other than conceal it, which can develop into much more significant lies.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.