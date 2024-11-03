I Lived Between The Blurred Lines Of Love And Abuse In My Marriage — 'I Never Had Bruises Or Black Eyes'

Love doesn’t hurt. If it does, it’s because you have given your heart to the wrong person. — Charles J. Orlando

I’ve shared my story of surviving abuse at the hands of a clinically diagnosed narcissist for many years now. And the question I get asked the most is, “Weren’t there signs he was abusive?”

To which I answer with my Ph.D. in Hindsight: Oh heck yeah — boatloads of them.

I just couldn’t see the signs — or rather, what I thought the signs of abuse looked like.

I thought abuse came with bruises and black eyes. Abuse, as I knew it, was experienced by other women like Farrah Fawcett in The Burning Bed or Julia Roberts in Sleeping with the Enemy. You know, by actresses. In movies.

Even when I heard the term “domestic violence,” it was usually associated with a news story where a man killed his wife or girlfriend, maybe his kids, and took himself out as well. It was violent. And an “other people” problem, which I didn’t need to concern myself with.

Anyway, by the time Congress made domestic violence a federal crime, I was 26 years old, and my beliefs from childhood were already well ingrained.