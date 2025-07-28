9 Little Ways Smart Husbands Keep Their Wives Infatuated For Life

It's the little things that make her fall in love with you all over again.

Last updated on Jul 28, 2025

Smart husband with infatuated wife. Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock
When it comes to maintaining long-term commitment, people can be quite different from one another. For a husband, all it might take is knowing his spouse is there. A companion on life's journey.

His wife might need a little more to remind her about how much you are in love with her. The thing with maintaining infatuation for lifelong love is that you have to show you are infatuated with her for her to be infatuated with you.

Here are 9 little ways smart husbands keep their wives infatuated for life:

1. Tell her she's amazing (and mean it)

You know that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you find out someone thinks you're remarkable? That's what you want to create for her. The fact that you think she's amazing is a significant compliment.

To get your message across without going overboard, pay attention to the compliments that bring her joy and be sincere when you repeat them. Be simple, short, and direct. Genuinely complimenting her is helpful for her to know how much you value her in your life.

2. Hold her hand every chance you get

Smart husband holds wife's hand Viktorio Marianov Nitov | Shutterstock

Whether you’re crossing the street or cuddling on the couch, touch conveys love when you hold her hand. This may sound simple, but hand-holding can help her (and you) regulate emotions

3. Do something exciting together

Exciting, adrenaline-producing activities make us aware — our breathing regulates, our heart responds, and those are all also feelings associated with healthy emotional bonding.

Couples who do exciting things together experience greater overall relationship quality — another critical requirement for turning her on. Instead of opting for a dinner and movie date, take her on an adventure.

4. Set the mood with dim lighting

Maybe you find it romantic, or perhaps it’s easy on the eyes, but the number one reason why so many women prefer dim lighting has little to do with pleasure and more to do with comfort. Being in a darker room can help signal the brain to feel more comfortable and confident.

To help her relax, lower the lights and let her ease into relaxation.

5. Whisper something just for her

Anticipation can be as exciting as the actual event, and a whisper is way more than words. A whisper is a tactile experience. The light pressure of your breath will feel good and create anticipation.

Let her know you’re thinking about her with a little whisper only she will feel.

6. Hug her like you mean it

Don't underestimate the healing power of a great hug, especially when you initiate it. Once you have her in your arms, squeeze slightly (but not too tightly), and make it clear you don't want the hug to end.

7. Leave her sweet notes

Flowers sent to the office are nice, but sometimes they're also overdone. If you want to stand out, send a note instead. The thoughtful things you think about her make her think more about you. Make a list of all the reasons you appreciate her or the things you've never thanked her for.

8. Show your love through touch

Smart husband touches happy wife fizkes | Shutterstock

Humans are highly tactile creatures. Touch communicates that you are connected emotionally. Graze the small of her back with your hand or brush her arms. Play with her hair or offer a massage (if she likes them). And always be ready to give more hugs and hold them, it's good for her health.

9. Reminisce about your favorite memories together

Remember the details of your first meeting:

  • Where were you? 
  • What was she wearing?
  • What did you say?  
  • How did you feel?

Recount them often, and she'll be infatuated with your memory recall and know you deeply love her.

Brad Browning is a relationship coach and expert from Vancouver, Canada, with over 10 years of experience working with couples to repair and improve relationships.

