6 Little Ways To Know, Without A Doubt, That He Is The One

This is your forever person.
By Lianne Avila
Last updated on Mar 13, 2024
Photo: Vera Arsic | Canva
Is he the one? What if he's not? Are you constantly wondering, "Does he like me enough to want to be with me for the rest of our lives?" Finding a long-term partner is the most important decision you will ever make in your life. It's a good thing to question it. Learning how to know if he's the one allows you to look at your relationship in a new light. After all, you're planning to spend the rest of your life with this person. So, if you want to get this right, even with the best of your efforts, it can go wrong.
Here are 6 ways to know, without a doubt, that he is the one:
1. You still have a strong attraction
You are attracted to what you are used to and this can be a good or a bad thing. Falling in love is a wonderful feeling. At the beginning of every relationship, everything is new and fresh. A new face, a new voice, a new body, and, of course, new energy. The mystery is there. You are excited to see your partner. You wonder what he will wear. Although this is a fun and exciting stage, this is where many people make mistakes. It's easy to fall in love with love, rather than in love with the person.
You may fall in love with someone who makes you feel safe. You may fall in love with someone who is emotionally distant. This is because there is something in your past that is familiar. This is where you need to be careful. If your father wasn't emotionally available, you may be attracted to this man for all the wrong reasons. You may also feel lonely and are just trying to fill a void. The intimacy is amazing, this can give you a skewed vision of the person. Although, chemistry and intimacy are important in a relationship. It mustn't cloud who the real person is, and why you are in the relationship. Once the newness of the relationship fades off, are you still interested in your partner, intimately? Meaning, you still are attracted to him? Or, did you just rush into the physical stuff?
RELATED: 27 Signs He's 'Husband Material' (So Don't Let Him Go!)
2. Your personalities fit
Just as personalities can blend well, they can also clash. Even when the intimacy is great, you can still not get along. Sometimes, two extroverts can clash. Just as two introverts can clash. What does this mean? There is no balance in the relationship. What's important is that you complement your partner.
At the end of the day, you can say, "He grounds me" or "He helps me get out more." Both, are very important. Have you ever met someone who is always doing something? It can be draining. Even the person who is always doing something can feel drained. So, if you are a calming person who enjoys a night in now and then, you could compliment that person. The key is that they need to be ready for it. We all have strengths and we all have weaknesses. No one likes to have their weaknesses thrown in their face. So, if you are a balanced person you can bring that to the relationship.
3. You accept each other's quirks
Everyone has issues. This means that you do, too. When you are in a relationship you enter the intimacy zone. That is good news, but it's also bad news. What does that mean? When you enter the intimacy zone, no one gets you like your partner. But, it also means no one can hurt you like your partner. So, what does it mean to have a good relationship? It means that neither person is perfect. If your partner expects you to be perfect, then he is not the one for you.
RELATED: 11 Subconscious Signs A Man Loves You — From The Depths Of His Soul
4. You agree on money
Money is one of the biggest stressors in a marriage. This is something that you need to talk about openly and be transparent about. Meaning both people need to know what is coming in and what is going out. If you don't have children, have you talked about what you will do when you have children? Will one person stay home? If not, will the child go to daycare or have a nanny? The subject of money creates anxiety. It's important to talk about the meaning of it. The sooner you talk about it the better. It can prevent some nasty arguments later in the relationship.
5. You get along with each other's family
Get to know your partner's family. This will tell you a lot about your partner. I have worked with couples for nearly 10 years. I don't think I have ever come across a couple that didn't report some type of problem with the in-laws. This doesn't mean you have to leave your partner if you have problems with your in-laws. But, it will help give you a better understanding of your partner.
So, if your partner comes from an unhealthy family, does that mean he is not the one? Not necessarily. What's important is how they have dealt with the wounds from the past. How do they see their parents' relationship? This is a time when individual therapy is important. If he hasn't processed the past, then he will bring it to the relationship. And, chances are, he will take it out on you.
RELATED: How You'll Know For Absolute Certain You Met Your Soulmate
6. You can manage conflict
Conflict happens, even in the best of marriages. What's important is how you manage the conflict. Meaning, you need to repair the conflict. If you don't, then the conflict isn't over. Meaning it is right there in the middle of the relationship. Also, what is your conflict style? Are you conflict-avoidant avoidant or are you emotionally explosive? Then, how do you repair it? Do you have a resting period? Are you able to talk about it again, or do you just ignore it as if nothing happened?
This is where a therapist can be helpful. Learning how to manage conflict is one of the most important things in a relationship. If you don't, you will grow apart from one another. I understand why you are questioning if he's the one. Studies have found that nearly 50% of first marriages end in divorce. The number increases to 60% for second marriages. But, if you learn how to build understanding in the relationship, you won't become a statistic.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: 5 Proven Signs You're In Love, According To Psychology
More for You:
Lianne Avila is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in San Mateo, CA. Her work has been featured in Psych Central, BRIDES, and Prevention.