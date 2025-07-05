3 Little Things Women Do When They Feel A Certain Way About You

When a woman feels a certain way about you, she doesn't always come right out and say it, but you'll feel it in the little things. If you're wondering where you stand, these little things might even tell you more than words ever could.

Of course, these cues should be taken in context and combined with your instincts. Research argues that no single sign guarantees someone feels a certain way about you. So, how can you tell if she's into you or not? Would you know what to do on a first date in this circumstance?

Here are three little things women do when they feel a certain way about you:

1. Drop subtle hints

Guys, most women were taught the importance of politeness above all things as little girls. They are now so afraid to hurt someone’s feelings that instead of just saying something that might offend you, they speak through overly understated allusions. For example, instead of directly saying, "I don’t feel comfortable kissing on a first date," a woman might say, "You’re so bad" or "I’m not like that."

Learn to hear what she means, not necessarily what she says. When in doubt, consider it a "no." According to research, these cues can range from non-verbal communication like body language and facial expressions to verbal cues like flirting and complimenting.

Subtle hints can be interpreted differently depending on the situation and the relationship dynamic. The point of subtle hits is to be suggestive without being overtly explicit.

2. Give non-verbal clues

Katerina Holmes / Pexels

The most obvious sign is when a woman pulls away as you draw near. That is a big, fat "no," so let it go. Watch her body; if she leans into you as she speaks, it’s a possibility. If she sits back, best not to try anything.

Likewise, crossed arms are a sure sign of bad timing, as is turning her body away from you even though she is still engaged in the conversation. On the other hand, if she continuously leans into your private space and brushes against you or keeps your gaze for longer than is comfortable, she is receptive.

Maybe she's not using prolonged eye contact, and is instead sending you coy glances and then looking away. This is a playful but powerful way of getting your attention.

3. Tease lightly

Is she flirting, or is she just on a reconnaissance mission to learn more about you? Many women just won’t allow themselves to jump all in on a first date. No matter how great you may seem, women want to get to know you better before deciding whether they will allow themselves to fall for you.

If the teasing is lighthearted, reciprocated, and adds fun to the interaction, it can be a subtle way of flirting. Creating a playful and fun dynamic that can be grown upon as the relationship progresses.

If her flirting is more verbal than physical, then keep it that way. A 2019 study explained that flirting, touching, and entering personal space can indicate attraction and comfort, but these cues should be interpreted within the context of the overall interaction.

