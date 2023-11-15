Listening To These 3 Bands Are Dating Deal-Breakers, According To Research

I'm a self-professed music snob. I make no apologies about this. I was a DJ in college, I have more vinyl than you, and I will judge you for your taste in music. If you listen to any kind of boyband or any decade of Justin Timberlake, know that you will never be given the aux at any party or car ride with me. It might be best to just bring a pair of headphones actually.

So Tastebuds is my kind of dating site. Finally, someone got it right and decided, "Hey, let's match people based on their taste in music." Brilliant. Finally, I don't have to wonder if my future date and I will have to fight for what our first song should be at our wedding.

The dating site conducted a 2011 study to see which bands or artists are dating deal-breakers. The top three? Nickelback, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

Are a few others also on the list? Such favorites as U2, Creed, and Coldplay.

The now-defunct site, How About We, did a breakdown of what bands might say about the listener. Interesting idea, but I'm not buying what they're selling. According to them, you may not want to date someone who listens to Leonard Cohen all the time, because his "point of view is very self-centered and questionable." Oh, how I disagree.

If you're lucky enough to find someone who has Cohen records on repeat, then you just found yourself a philosopher.

Also, anyone who listens to such favorites of mine like Bon Iver and The Smiths is apparently a "sad person who will bring you down." Again, I disagree. Go listen to "Ask" or "You Just Haven't Earned It Yet, Baby" by The Smiths, and tell me how you feel afterward. Then, we can revisit this topic. If you don't get it, you're not my cup of tea.

I will always put music taste at the top of my priority list; it's up there with politics, religion, and sexy, scruffy beards. Trust me on this one: Music is really, really important when it comes to love. Some of the best songs in the world are love songs.

I should probably quote an obscure band here, but don't want to reprove how painfully and gorgeously pretentious I am on the matter. Then again, maybe I'm just scarred because my sister married a Grateful Dead fan and now has to put up with him.

Amanda Chatel is an essayist and intimacy health writer for Yourtango, Shape Magazine, Hello Giggles, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.