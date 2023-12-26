Life Coach Reveals 6 Harsh Reasons You Keep Attracting Toxic Relationships

You have to consciously make changes to stop toxic people from coming into your life.
You've read every relationship and dating advice there is and you thought you had them down to a T. But, for some reason, you always find yourself in toxic relationships.
So, you say to yourself, "Why is this happening to me? Why do I always attract toxic people that hurt me?"
It's very important to realize that nothing ever just happens to us. We create it with our own choices, and that includes choosing to be in a toxic relationship and ignoring the signs of an unhealthy relationship.
If you want that aspect to change, you also have to make a few changes to stop toxic people from coming into your life.
Here are 6 real reasons you keep attracting toxic relationships, according to a life coach:
1. You treat yourself with less value
Do you put yourself down? Are you hard on yourself? Are you hurting or neglecting yourself?
If so, you will attract more of that negativity. It's important to treat yourself right and know your value so you will attract others who value you as well.
2. You accept circumstances you don't want
Do you not speak up when someone says or does something you don't like and just let it happen? Are you staying in a job or another situation you hate?
We are whole beings so choices we make in one area of our life will carry over into other areas. So many people tell themselves that they have to stay in a bad situation but no one tells them that they don't have to.
There is always something you can do to start getting yourself out of it and into something better for you. The key is you have to take some new actions to get there. That can be scary and it's the reason why so many people stay miserable but, in the end, it's always worth the effort.
3. You sacrifice yourself and what you want
When you sacrifice yourself, you will attract people that you will need to sacrifice yourself for.
4. You don't love or respect yourself
How you love and respect yourself will be directly reflected in how others will treat you. If you don't treat yourself well, no one else will either.
5. You hide who you are
Show who you are, don't hide it. If you hide who you are and put on a front you will only attract people that align with who you are pretending to be which will never be right for you.
6. You haven't fully dealt with your past
Face your issues and fully deal with your past so you can move forward. Anything not fully processed and dealt with will hold you back and hinder attracting the right people to you.
You can never move forward if you are still in the past. Until you deal with your past, similar situations will keep repeating in your life over and over until you finally do deal with it so the sooner the better. Of course, it can be hard to face these things but it ends up being more painful in the long run if we don't.
Always focus on the energy of your choices. If you make choices out of sacrifice you will get more sacrifice in your life. If you make choices out of love and for yourself you will get more love.
Every choice we make has a consequence so focus on making choices that result in good consequences!
